The UN Interim Force in Lebanon prepares to withdraw its 7,500 peacekeepers as Israel maintains a military occupation of southern towns, leaving civilians in limbo ahead of the January 1 deadline.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon faces the imminent end of its nearly five-decade history as its mandate concludes at the close of 2026. On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, UNIFIL troops in the southern border town of Naqoura waved goodbye to departing convoys, signaling a pivotal shift in the region's security architecture. This departure coincides with a heavy Israel i military presence that has occupied large swathes of southern Lebanon since March, following the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Mandate Termination and Security Vacuum

The UN Security Council voted last year to terminate the UNIFIL mandate, bowing to persistent demands from the United States and Israel, who argue the mission has failed to prevent regional escalation. UNIFIL Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara stated that his force will begin a gradual drawdown of its 7,500 peacekeepers on January 1, 2027. He emphasized the critical necessity of avoiding a security vacuum in the south once the blue helmets withdraw, noting that his mandate is strictly to support the Lebanese Armed Forces rather than engage in combat.

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Israeli Occupation and Military Presence

Israeli forces currently occupy a significant portion of southern Lebanon, having dismantled the peacekeeping mission's ability to enforce the 2006 ceasefire terms. The abandoned hotel in Naqoura now serves as an occupied barracks for Israeli soldiers, its walls draped with anti-drone netting to counter aerial threats. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, claimed earlier this month that Hezbollah exploited UNIFIL's presence, while Israel insists the peacekeeping force was ineffective in stopping missile launches and airstrikes during recent conflicts.

Humanitarian Crisis in Displaced Villages

The security shift has devastated the civilian infrastructure and population of southern towns like Naqoura, which is now largely reduced to rubble with empty roads patrolled only by military convoys. Only about 11,000 people remain in a handful of mostly Christian villages within the occupied zones, according to General Abagnara. These residents depend entirely on UNIFIL to escort supply convoys that keep them connected to the rest of Lebanon, as Israeli soldiers have emptied and demolished dozens of other villages in the region since March.

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Local Perspectives on Peacekeeper Departure

Civilians on the ground express deep apprehension about the impending exit of the international force, viewing it as a vital buffer against further violence. Mohammed Aoun, a farmer in the village of Halta, reported missing two consecutive harvest years due to the instability and fears for his current olive groves. He stated that while Israeli drones buzz overhead and distant airstrikes echo, the presence of UNIFIL patrols provides a sense of protection that will be lost once they leave for good.

Diplomatic Deadlock and Future Prospects

Lebanes President Joseph Aoun and France, a key Security Council member, are urging an extension of the UNIFIL mandate to maintain stability under Resolution 1701. However, U.S. officials have indicated willingness for an international presence only if it is not the current UNIFIL, suggesting alternatives like a civilian force or private defense contractors. With negotiations between Lebanon and Israel stalled and the disarmament of Hezbollah remaining unresolved, the future of southern Lebanon remains in a precarious state of limbo.