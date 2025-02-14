Unidentified Drones Sparking Concerns in Ohio, Energy Bill Unites Unexpected Allies, and More News

This news article covers a range of recent events in Ohio, including unexplained drone sightings prompting investigations, an unusual alliance of interest groups supporting an energy bill, the Browns outlining stadium financing plans, and political developments with Senator Roegner's candidacy for Treasurer. Additionally, the article discusses legislation to reinstate Delphi retiree pensions, Vice President Vance's visit to the Dachau concentration camp, and potential Democratic challenges to Republican Senator Jon Husted in 2026.

A Kent County sheriff’s deputy deploys a drone during an investigation in Lowell, Mich. on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno wants the U.S. departments of transportation and homeland security to probe a series of unexplained drone sightings in Ohio. The Westlake Republican sent a letter Thursday asking U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for information on an “alarming number of drone sightings” constituents have reported, particularly in Mercer, Darke, and Van Wert counties. “In some cases, my constituents noted that the drones were the size of a picnic table or hot tubs and flying as low as 100 feet and at speeds of up to 80 miles per hours,” Moreno wrote.Meanwhile, a sweeping energy bill proposed in the Ohio House has brought together some unusual allies: gas, nuclear, and chemical lobbyists, plus ratepayer advocates at the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. The legislation would tilt the ratemaking process away from utility companies’ interest and end a ratepayer bailout of two coal plants they own, which would cost them hundreds of millions of dollars. In other Ohio news, the Cleveland Browns have laid out full details on how to pay for a $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park. State Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Hudson Republican, announced on Thursday that she’s running for Ohio treasurer. Roegner is the second Republican in the race, after former state Sen. Niraj Antani announced Wednesday he was abandoning his secretary of state bid for Ohio treasurer. U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown has introduced legislation that would codify civil rights era anti-discrimination protections that President Donald Trump revoked last month as part of his campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The Warrensville Heights Democrat’s bill would turn an executive order that President Lyndon Johnson first issued in 1965 into federal law. A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives including Dayton Republican Mike Turner and Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would restore the pensions of more than 21,000 Delphi salaried retirees whose benefits were reduced or eliminated after the company’s 2009 bankruptcy. Vice President JD Vance visited the Dachau concentration camp memorial on Thursday, walking the solemn halls with a group that included a Holocaust survivor once held at the site of so much suffering and mass murder and experiencing firsthand a powerful symbol of World War II. The tour came amid an ongoing war in Europe where the Cincinnati Republican is serving as a key conduit for the Trump administration. On Friday, Vance has critical talks scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Ukraine’s war with Russia.As he presents himself as Trump’s proxy on the world stage this week in Europe and tries to build a case that he’s the natural heir to Trump’s America First movement, Vance faces the perennial question: “Can anyone really speak for Trump?” When he attended the conference last year as a U.S. Senator from Ohio, he caused a major stir by opting out of a bipartisan Senate meeting with Zelenskyy. And at the podium, he insisted the U.S. didn’t have the military bandwidth to support Ukraine while trying to deter China, a position that was then at odds with the views of many in his party but came to define the GOP. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball says Democrats are lobbying former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, to run against Husted, noting that he was one of the Democratic party’s strongestin a state dominated by supporters of Donald Trump. It also notes Husted, a former Ohio Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor, has more of a track record winning votes statewide than the Republican who beat Brown last year, first-time officeholder Bernie Moreno of Westlake. “While 2026 may be a better year for Democrats than 2024, Husted is at the very least a more proven candidate than Moreno was,” says the publication known as Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.





