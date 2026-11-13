Unidentified 1991 Interstate 5 Crash Victim Identified as Mollie McCullough

A woman known as Helen Doe for 35 years after dying in a 1991 crash on Interstate 5 near Kalama has been identified as Mollie McCullough through DNA and genealogical work by Washington State Patrol detectives and partners.

The woman known for 35 years as “ Helen Doe,” an unidentified passenger killed in a 1991 crash on Interstate 5 near Kalama, has been identified as Mollie McCullough, the Washington State Patrol said.

McCullough was 34 when she disappeared in 1991. Her family had not heard from her since she left home to catch a ride, according to the WSP. She was the oldest daughter in a large family and loved horses, travel, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. On May 14, 1991, two semi-trucks crashed on southbound Interstate 5, causing a fire that killed one driver and a female passenger.

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Investigators could not identify the passenger, who was buried in an unmarked grave in Longview. WSP detectives reopened the case in 2014. They worked with the Cowlitz County coroner, a King County Medical Examiner’s forensic anthropologist, the Puyallup Tribe and others to exhume the woman’s remains and create a DNA profile. The tribe supported the exhumation after investigators initially believed the woman might be Native American.

A more advanced DNA profile created by Othram Labs in 2022 indicated the woman had Scottish, Irish, and English ancestry. With help from Othram experts and volunteer genealogist Renee Kerr, Detective Sgt. Stacy Moate followed family-tree leads for several years. On Aug. 6, 2026, Moate called Michael McCullough, one of the people on a list of possible relatives.

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When asked whether he knew of any female family members who had disappeared in the early 1990s, he said his sister Mollie had. Mollie’s family plans to bring her cremated remains to her birthplace in Cambridge, Ohio.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for never giving up on our Mollie,” her brother Mike said in a statement. He also thanked WSP, the detectives who worked on the case, Othram Labs, the Puyallup Tribe, and the Cowlitz County community for helping the family get answers. Newly released audio from a desperate 911 call captures the moment two window washers realized they were stuck more than 30 stories up in high winds.

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