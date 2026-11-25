The euro-denominated product starts at €1,000 and caps the total gross gain at 65% over six years.

Getty Images UniCredit rolled out a six-year certificate giving its retail clients exposure to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP, with principal protected at maturity. UniCredit has launched a six-year certificate in Italy that gives retail clients exposure to bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin exchange-traded product, the Milan-based banking group The euro-denominated product offers 100% principal protection at maturity but caps maximum gross gain at 65% of invested capital.

It requires a minimum investment of €1,000 , with the subscription period running through Dec. 18, the bank said. UniCredit first offered a bitcoin-linked product in Italy in July last year, with a certificate also tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP. Bloombergat the time that the certificate was restricted to professional investors and that it required a $25,000 minimum investment and an 85% cap on performance.

Also read UniCredit began selling a six-year, capital-protected certificate linked to BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETP to retail clients in Italy, with gains capped at 65%.

Chicco Di Stasi, head of group investment product solutions at UniCredit, said the structure imports a model already tested in other markets.

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"Diversification is no longer just a prudential rule, but the key to capturing the value of the future," Di Stasi said in the announcement. "We are importing into Italy a pioneering model already established by success in Germany and Austria. "continues to weather market headwinds despite staging a modest recovery above $64,000 earlier this week following Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading around $58,700 early Wednesday, down 1.4% in the last 24 hours and roughly 53% below its October 2025 record of around $126,000, according to The Block's BTC price page.have shed nearly $5 billion this month through Nov. 24, with BlackRock's IBIT accounting for about $4 billion of that outflow, The Block's data dashboard shows.