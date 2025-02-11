UniCredit Exceeds Q4 Earnings, Raises Dividend, But Sees Revenue Slowdown in 2025

UniCredit, Italy's second-largest lender, reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, exceeding analyst forecasts and raising its dividend payout. However, the bank projected a slight revenue slowdown in 2025, primarily due to anticipated declines in net interest income and the 'further compression' of its Russian business.

Italy 's second-largest lender, UniCredit, announced a strong fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, exceeding analyst expectations and signaling a commitment to shareholder returns. CEO Andrea Orcel emphasized the bank's progress into the next phase of its strategy, focusing on accelerated growth and widening the competitive gap.

While the bank delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter, it projected a slight revenue slowdown in 2025, primarily driven by anticipated declines in net interest income.Net profit attributable to the group reached 1.969 billion euros ($2.03 billion) for the fourth quarter, surpassing the LSEG-compiled consensus forecast of 1.803 billion euros. The bank's return on tangible equity (RoTE) stood at 11.5% compared to 19.7% in the previous quarter. The CET 1 capital ratio, a key indicator of bank solvency, was 15.9% at the end of the quarter, down slightly from 16.1% in the third quarter.UniCredit's full-year net profit recorded an 8.1% increase to 9.31 billion euros. To bolster shareholder returns, the bank raised its cash dividend payout guidance to 50% of net profit for 2025, up from 40% in 2024. UniCredit also aims for a RoTE performance exceeding 17% between 2025 and 2027, compared to the projected 17.7% for 2024. However, the bank anticipates full-year revenues to reach above 23 billion euros in 2025, falling short of the 24.8 billion euros achieved in the previous year. This projection incorporates the anticipated decline in net interest income and the 'further compression' of UniCredit's business in Russia, in line with the European Central Bank's calls for a reduction in operations following the war in Ukraine.Despite these headwinds, UniCredit expects full-year 2025 fees to rise by a 'mid-single digit percentage point' compared to the previous year, encompassing the net insurance result. The bank has been at the forefront of Italy's banking consolidation efforts, notably with its stake acquisition in Germany's Commerzbank. Italy's 'golden powers' legislation allows the government to intervene or impose conditions on corporate takeovers in strategic sectors, including banking. Market participants are closely observing which of these pursuits UniCredit will prioritize or if it will attempt to pursue both simultaneously.CEO Orcel stated that any inorganic growth must align with the bank's standalone strategy and stringent financial and strategic requirements.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unicredit Earnings Dividend Consolidation Italy Russia Net Interest Income

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ford Exceeds Q4 Earnings Expectations, Outlooks for 2025Ford Motor Co. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued 2025 guidance that aligns with or surpasses analysts' predictions. The company's automotive revenue reached $43.2 billion, exceeding Wall Street's projections of $43.02 billion. While automotive revenue fell 0.5% year-over-year, adjusted earnings per share surged 13.8% to 29 cents.

Read more »

AIMA Tech Unveils 2025 eBike Lineup at CES 2025AIMA Tech, a global leader in sustainable mobility, unveils its groundbreaking 2025 eBike lineup at CES 2025. The new lineup features eight new models and three upgraded designs, each tailored to meet diverse rider needs.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »