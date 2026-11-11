At COP31 in Antalya, UNICEF's Tuba Buyukustun called for climate pledges to be enacted while athlete Sahika Ercumen warned of daily marine litter. The summit saw global leaders, actors and athletes demanding practical steps to safeguard children's future.

During the 31st United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Tuba Buyukustun urged world leaders to move beyond rhetoric and implement the climate pledges that have been announced for decades. At the same time, Turkish sailing athlete Sahika Ercumen described the volume of waste she encounters each day at sea, underscoring the urgency of addressing the planet's most pressing environmental crisis.

COP31 Sets a Global Stage for Climate Commitments

The Conference of Parties, held from 4 to 9 November at the Alanya Tourism Complex, gathered more than 40 heads of state and a record number of delegates and observers. The event was hosted by the Türkiye Pavilion in Antalya, which became the focal point for speeches from actors, athletes and activists who sought to reinforce the call for decisive action. Speakers such as Baris Arduc and Bulent Inal praised Turkey for hosting the summit and highlighted the need for immediate, enforceable measures driven by the Paris Agreement's goals.

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Actor Meryem Uzerli noted that COP31 had attracted the largest turnout of world leaders in the history of climate conferences, while Ceyda Ates emphasised the importance of protecting forests, seas and water resources as essential components of the global climate strategy. Serkan Altunorak described the climate crisis as a shared responsibility that demands that every individual and nation fulfil its part.

UNICEF's Call for Child‑Centred Climate Action

As part of the proceedings, Tuba Buyukustun spoke under the banner of UNICEF's efforts to safeguard children's lives from the indirect effects of climate change. She warned that "decisions must now be put into action for the sake of children's future", adding that the world has reached a red‑alert threshold for climate risk. Her remarks echoed the sentiment of many other speakers during the conference, who agreed that a shift from policy drafting to enforcement is overdue.

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The ambassador's message was reinforced by the presence of actors such as Ava Yaman and Demet Sener, who each urged the international community to adopt concrete actions in place of promises. They highlighted that the climate crisis today is "not a problem of the future but one affecting daily life", insisting that urgent steps are needed for the well‑being of the next generation.

Jurisdictional Lapses: The Athlete Who Lives at Sea

Turkish national freestyle swimmer Sahika Ercumen, whose training and competitions often take place on open waters, shared her observations that large amounts of marine debris appear in every routine swim. She pointed out that "water covers approximately 70 percent of the Earth's surface" and that the gathering of numerous nations in Antalya presented an important opportunity to tackle ocean pollution. Ercumen's testimony added a human dimension to the geographical scale of the issue, illustrating the everyday realities faced by those whose livelihoods depend on healthy marine ecosystems.

Her warnings align with global research that indicates plastic and other hazardous waste harm biodiversity and human health alike. The conference provided a platform for advocates to demand stricter international regulations on marine litter, waste reduction, and corporate accountability for ocean cleanliness.

What Comes After the Summit?

Following the closing speeches, COP31 did not just end with declarations. The conference set the timetable for the next round of negotiations, with several bilateral meetings taking place on the sidelines. These meetings were led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aiming to foster cooperation on green technology, renewable energy, and climate financing among participating nations.

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Participants in Antalya agreed to revisit key emission targets on 7 December, when a major climate policy review is planned. Meanwhile, UNICEF and other NGOs are preparing a comprehensive report on the progress of commitments made during COP31, which will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly later this year. The expectation is that tangible policy shifts and funding allocations will be announced as part of the follow‑up process, establishing a clearer path toward achieving climate­-related goalposts set under the Paris Agreement.