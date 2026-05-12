Unforgettable commuter towns under the radar

A guide to underrated commuter towns in the UK, offering work-life balance, reliable rail links, and affordable housing options.

We may well know the names of those commuter town s which frequently top lists of ‘ best places to live ’ in the UK, such as riverside Taplow, just 33 minutes to London by train, and the ever-popular Stockport – declared one of the top spots in the North West by the Sunday Times in 2024.

But there are also countless unsung ‘Cinderella’ locations which offer the same advantages – from reliable rail links and decent schools to green spaces and a slower rhythm of life. These are the unsung commuter towns that can still deliver everything needed for that fabled work-life balance. Here, with the help of experts, we spotlight ten towns which lie under the radar – with property prices to reflect their untapped appeal. 1





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Commuter Town Best Places To Live Reliable Rail Links Decent Schools Green Spaces Property Prices Work-Life Balance

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