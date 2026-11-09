Unfazed Indian Consumers Defied Expectations This Festive Season

In the weeks leading up to Diwali—marked on Sunday with fireworks lighting up the skies—both retailers and consumers transformed.

In the weeks leading up to Diwali—marked on Sunday with fireworks lighting up the skies—both retailers and consumers transformed. Defying early predictions of gloom, e-commerce majors witnessed a sales uptick of approximately 25 percent over the previous year.

, told Sourcing Journal.

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“But it has been very nuanced. Some categories have been facing headwinds because of pricing and availability. Apparel and accessories have been quite buoyant, but there has not been one consistent trend—the markets have been sporadic and responsive in pockets. ”Other analysts agree: sporadic indeed, but consumer enthusiasm ran high this festive season across different formats.

Volume was largely driven by e-commerce, the premium segment by physical retail, and immediacy by quick commerce. None of these boundaries were watertight; instead, there was a fluid, free flow between formats as omnichannel retail drove consumers to make quicker choices, heavily incentivized by steep discounts. Prying open consumer wallets were a series of major sales events in October.

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, for example, saw direct-to-consumer and international brands achieve nearly twice their regular daily order volumes, while its “M-Now” rapid delivery service reported double-digit order growth. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days generated approximately 20–22 percent year-on-year growth in buyers, orders, and units, and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival saw more than 50 percent growth in overall shopping volumes. Others, including Ajio, Nykaa, JioMart, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury also enjoyed a significant step up in consumer footfall.

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While metro cities have long provided the bulk of sales, this time more than 72 percent of traffic originated from smaller cities. New online shoppers also reshaped consumer trends, with first-time online buyers nearly doubling this season. Analysts noted that consumers responded favorably to reductions in Goods and Services Tax across key consumer goods. Retailers also read the market better, lowering entry barriers with more price-competitive options—particularly in footwear and apparel—which spurred a massive focus on value shopping.

Many of these dynamics were reflected in Fynd’s Festive Season Report 2026, which covered more than 65 brands across eight online marketplaces. The report noted that discounting was at an all-time high of 46 percent, up 12 percent from 2025.at Fynd, noted, “This festive season unfolded against a very different backdrop. Consumers were navigating higher borrowing costs, elevated fuel prices, global geopolitical uncertainty, and continued pressure on household budgets.

In that environment, value emerged as the defining theme of the season. ”Consumers made more frequent transactions in response to promotions and lower-priced merchandise, but did not necessarily spend proportionately more overall. According to Unicommerce data covering the Oct. 6 to Nov. 4 period, e-commerce orders grew 21 percent, quick-commerce orders rose 75 percent and D2C website orders increased 30 percent.

This shifting landscape is clearly visible in brands increasingly owning their own websites, surging consumer interest in quick commerce and the deployment of omnichannel networks to span the entire shopping spectrum. Furthermore, although the premium segment saw lower overall volume sales, it represented a significant 41 percent of the total sales value this season. Analysts agreed that e-commerce remained the primary volume driver, maintaining established shopping hierarchies: Flipkart and Myntra together held a dominant market share of 76.8 percent.

Meanwhile, brick-and-mortar retailers referred to the season as a true “revival. ” The Retailers Association of India shared that physical retail growth crossed 11 percent alongside high footfall and a strong focus on fashion-related sales.

“The festive season 2026 has marked a structural shift in how India shops,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI. “This includes the 46 percent average discounting metric, the surge in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regional expansion and the dominance of footwear as a utility category. ” Physical retail also continued to serve as a vital driver for the broader value segment. Both online and physical retailers highlighted shifts in geography.

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Beyond the focus on smaller cities, there was a massive step up in fashion and lifestyle spending in Eastern India, a region that has historically lagged in past years, with the city of Kolkata being a major hotspot. The reverse e-commerce-to-physical store trend also continued to grow. Nykaa aggressively grew its brick-and-mortar fashion and beauty network to 338 physical stores spanning 111 cities just ahead of the peak shopping season.

Metro consumers became even more dependent on quick commerce, with the need for immediacy becoming even more expedient. A Myntra spokesperson shared that its fast-delivery arm, M-Now, recorded more than 2.6X growth in orders over the last season, capturing last-minute demand across T-shirts, shirts, tops, jeans, dresses, perfume, lipstick, sarees, lingerie and watches. Brands seeing the highest demand on M-Now included brands like Mango, Allen Solly, USPA, Van Heusen, Trendyol, Puma, Underneath, Anouk, Sangria, HRX, Maybelline, Lakme and Minimalist.

Speed of delivery has become key; the fastest M-Now delivery took under five minutes. And while quick commerce is often restricted to lower ticket items, the most expensive item purchased via the service was an international luxury jacket worth over 190,000 rupees . Diwali does not mark the end of the festive consumption cycle.

Upcoming festive events and the approaching wedding season will continue to spur the market, and retailers said they weren’t about to hang up their boots any time soon.

“However, the real test will be whether these festive customers return once the heavy discounts disappear,” a retailer in Mumbai said adding that there has been a much heavier focus from most retailers to keep these fast-changing consumers—particularly the consummate Gen Z shopper—engaged. PwC India’s “The Retail Reinvention Paradigm” report suggested, but that the play must come from both ends, with the retailer becoming smarter, faster, and more competitive to persuade them to buy.

“We’re still looking ahead,” a Mumbai based retailer said. “But we’re also looking back and saying, ‘Yes, we are transforming the market. ’”A partnership with Indian manufacturing giant Arvind will test whether its yarn-to-garment platform can deliver on the promise of faster production and less excess inventory. Of the 47 data center-related local questions on the ballot, 46 of the measures were approved by the voters.

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