Unexplored Vegan Diet: The Potential Risks and Warnings

The death of a university student linked to a vitamin deficiency thought to be triggered by her veganism has sparked fears about the safety of the plant-based diet. The article discusses the increasing popularity of the vegan diet and the potential risks associated with it, including the risk of vitamin deficiencies.

The death of a university student linked to a vitamin deficiency thought to be triggered by her veganism has sparked fears about the safety of the plant-based diet.

Georgina Owen, 21, from Essex, avoided eating meat, dairy, eggs, and all other animal products for three years due to 'environmental concerns.

' The 'bright and able' geography student took her own life while 'suffering delusional beliefs brought about by a vitamin B12 deficiency developed as a result of her vegan diet', an inquest heard. Her death has reignited debate over the safety of the trendy diet, which studies suggest can also raise the risk of depression, bone breaks, and even miscarriages.

An estimated 3.5 million people in the UK are now thought to follow a plant-based diet, according to research by comparison site Finder, with numbers steadily increasing since 2023 mainly driven by concerns about the environment. Its popularity has also surged as a result of the so-called Veganuary trend - where people take up the diet for January. It's thought that as many as a fifth of Britons now take part in Veganuary.

Experts say that, with the right precautions, a vegan diet has a number of health benefits. Studies show that vegans are less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer than meat eaters.

However, experts say that veganism can also trigger a number of harmful vitamin deficiencies





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Vegan Meals Vitamin B12 Deficiencies Health Benefits Of Veganism Vegan Diet Dangers Oat Milk Risks Iron Deficiency In Vegan Kids

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University Student's Death Linked to Vegan Diet and B12 DeficiencyA university student who was concerned about the environment killed herself amidst an onset of 'delusions' that stemmed from her vegan diet, an inquest has found. Georgina Owen, 21, of Saffron Walden in Essex, had been following a plant-based diet since 2016 'stemming from her environmental concerns', but was suffering from a B12 deficiency in the latter months of her life. The University of Swansea student - described as 'vibrant, full of enthusiasm' - took her own life in September 2019, a month after her family noticed that she had not been taking her vitamin B12 supplements for at least half a year. Shellfish, meat, dairy and eggs are all rich in the nutrient, which is essential for the production of red blood cells and the maintenance of the nervous system and DNA. But it is hard to obtain via an exclusively vegan diet, and vegans must obtain it via supplements or fortified foods. A deficiency can lead to anaemia and both neurological and psychological issues.

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