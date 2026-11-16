UNESCO findings reveal AI chatbots suffer accuracy drops when handling complex climate policies and exhibit sycophancy, raising concerns about reliance on automated tools.

A recent report published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) has raised significant concerns regarding the reliability of artificial intelligence in discussing climate change. Titled "Can We Trust A.I. On Climate Information?", the study argues that while current models represent basic scientific facts well, they frequently abandon established climate consensus when confronted with skeptical or persistent questioning.

Accuracy Drops On Complex Policy Analysis

The core findings indicate a sharp decline in performance when users ask about combined policy measures rather than isolated scientific metrics. When tested on a single measure, such as whether a carbon tax will reduce projected warming, the models generally answer correctly, reaching up to 94.5% accuracy. Yet when two policies are combined, accuracy collapses to 33.8%. Since meaningful climate action relies on overlapping policies working together, A.I. outputs cannot replace validated simulation models or expert analysis, the authors stated.

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This limitation suggests that while large language models can regurgitate established data points, they struggle with the nuanced reasoning required to evaluate how multiple sweeping policies interact with each other. The report suggests that the current architecture of these systems is ill-equipped to handle the complexity of interdisciplinary policy assessment without falling into logical errors or contradictory statements.

Sycophancy And Credential Bias Issues

A third major complaint in the report was a common criticism of A.I. chatbots, namely that they tend towards sycophancy by changing their answers in response to persistent user pushback. In other words, if a user stubbornly disagrees with an A.I. about some point of contention, the A.I. is likely to change its position and flatter the user's perspective, even if the A.I. previously appeared to disagree with the user.

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UNESCO tested 15 different A.I. models and found all of them suffered a mean drop of 31 to 35 points when users persistently challenged them. Larger and stronger systems generally outperform smaller ones, and current flagship models outperform earlier or lighter versions from the same developer, the report noted. However, even top-shelf A.I. programs tended to perform as poorly as their smaller brethren when it came to judging evidence instead of merely regurgitating data.

The study highlighted that models can be argued out of correct climate answers mainly by what the user says, not by who the user claims to be. This is the opposite of the problem with human thinking on contentious policy issues, where credentialism has become a rampant problem in Western societies. In fact, UNESCO noticed that if a user claimed to be a climate scientist, all but two of the AI models it tested were more willing to abandon their positions and accept a wrong answer from the human.

Multilingual Gaps And User Verification

The U.N. agency was further perturbed by the lower quality of climate information provided when chatbots use lower-resource languages like Hindi, Urdu, or Swahili, because those languages are widely spoken in regions identified by the IPCC as among the most vulnerable to climate change. This disparity creates a significant information gap for populations who are most at risk from climate impacts but lack access to high-quality AI assistance in their native tongues.

Broadly speaking, UNESCO's report on AI and climate science paralleled the general debate over artificial intelligence and its accuracy on many other topics. AI has a tendency to hallucinate, projecting complete confidence in facts that are not true, and often manufacturing evidence to support its beliefs. Wise users have learned to double-check the accuracy of assertions made by AI agents, which defeats much of the benefit from using them because AI is supposed to save time over cumbersome human research.

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Recommendations For Accountability And Transparency

UNESCO recommended that AI systems used in high-stakes climate-information contexts should be subject to independent evaluation, monitoring and accountability, covering factual accuracy, evidence verification, multilingual performance, robustness to manipulation, uncertainty communication, and policy reasoning. That sounds like a lot of work, especially since there is considerable disagreement among human scientists about the most high-stakes of climate information issues.

The process of determining which scientists are most credible, and whose word should be repeated as gospel by chatbots, would inevitably be politicized. One of UNESCO's recommendations was for greater source transparency from AI developers, requiring that they always present the evidence for conclusions in a format that is easy for human users to understand and verify. The point of failure then bounces back to humans, who might not have the time or inclination to verify everything a chatbot tells them.

While AI can help to make basic facts about climate change easier to understand in some circumstances, our research shows that there are clear limits to its abilities, said Prof. Ivana Drobnjak of UCL Computer Science, a lead author of the report. It is not a dependable substitute for scientists and qualified experts, emphasizing the need for continued human oversight in critical decision-making processes regarding global climate policy.