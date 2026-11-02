UNESCO and RSF Report Record Journalist Killings and Rising Impunity

UNESCO reports 189 journalist deaths in 2024-2025 with 85 percent impunity rates. Reporters Without Borders identifies Donald Trump and other global leaders as press freedom predators.

Global press freedom faces an unprecedented crisis as international bodies report a sharp surge in journalist fatalities and a parallel collapse in legal accountability. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) and the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released coordinated findings highlighting the lethal dangers facing the fourth estate. These reports underscore a worsening security environment for media professionals operating in conflict zones and authoritarian regimes worldwide.

Global Killings Surge With 189 Deaths Recorded

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany stated that 189 journalists were killed during the two-year period covering 2024 and 2025. This figure represents a twenty percent increase compared to the previous biennium, marking a significant escalation in violence against media workers. The organization emphasized that journalists are increasingly paying with their lives while reporting from the frontlines of active wars and political upheavals across multiple continents.

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The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged that at least 34 journalists paid the ultimate price over the past year alone. He described the situation as an outrageous price for telling the truth and asserted that the current climate is a heinous affront to victims, their families, and the global public. Guterres noted that in active conflict zones, the impunity rate is close to one hundred percent, meaning perpetrators almost never face legal consequences for their actions.

Statistical Analysis of Impunity Rates

The data reveals a stark reality regarding justice for murdered journalists. In six out of every seven killings, the perpetrators were not brought to justice. Since 1992, more than one in four of all targeted killings resulting in no justice were committed by a country's own government or military forces. This statistic highlights a systemic failure where state actors feel empowered to eliminate journalists without fear of prosecution.

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Killings were recorded across all regions of the world during the 2024-2025 biennium, which the reports described as a global scourge. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) documented a record 129 journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2025 alone. In Palestine, UNESCO findings indicated that almost all journalists killed were slain by Israeli forces, underscoring the specific dangers associated with conflict zone reporting.

Donald Trump Named Press Freedom Predator

Paris-based group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists by publishing a list of thirty-three governments, organizations, and powerful figures. This list includes United States President Donald Trump, who made his first appearance on the list after narrowly avoiding inclusion the previous year. RSF cited what it termed an appalling record of attacks on the press during Trump's second term.

RSF accused the Trump administration of attempting to reduce journalism to political propaganda and physically restricting reporters. The group described methods ranging from assassination and imprisonment to employing internet trolls and bots to silence independent voices. Thibaut Bruttin, the RSF director-general, explained that the list identifies actors responsible for declining press freedom by targeting those who use physical violence, legal abuses, or digital manipulation to prevent journalists from doing their jobs.

US Press Freedom Index Plummets

The United States currently ranks 64th on RSF's World Press Freedom Index, a significant decline from its position 17th place when the group first published the index in 2002. The ranking plummeted to 33rd the following year amid early controversies. The US never ranked as poorly under Obama as it did during Trump's first term, and it fell as low as 55th during the Biden administration's efforts to quash reporting on Gaza.

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Other entities on the RSF list include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Tech giants Alphabet and Meta were also identified for their role in manipulating facts and economic pressure. RSF emphasized that whether predators resort to verbal violence, intimidation, or economic pressure, they share the same goal of depriving citizens of information from independent sources.