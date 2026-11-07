Undocumented immigrant arrested near White House over alleged plot to kill President Trump

An undocumented immigrant was arrested near the White House in a stolen car after saying voices in his head told him to kill President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A Venezuelan native was arrested near the White House over an alleged plot to kill the president. A search of the stolen car he was in revealed an AR-15-style rifle, two handguns and ammunition.

An undocumented immigrant was arrested near the White House in a stolen car on Thursday after saying voices in his head told him to kill President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Secret Service agents saw the man acting suspiciously in a vehicle that was stopped on Constitution Avenue Thursday night. When agents confronted the man, he told them about the voices in his head.

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A search of the car revealed an AR-15-style rifle, two handguns and ammunition, officials said. The car was determined to be stolen out of South Carolina. Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, 30, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, carrying a rifle and other firearm offenses. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer against the Venezuelan national, according to DHS.

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"This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex," said U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran. "While our personnel are trained to respond to situations like this, and we remain confident in our tactics, we are alarmed by the increase in threat cases that continue to arise.

"Information in this article is from the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security .