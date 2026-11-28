Turns out, nature’s engineers also know a bit about keeping greens fresh.

around us are also thinking about food. Food storage, that is. To survive the long winter months ahead, many species have turned to ways to keep the bounty of summer going for as long as possible.

Here are three.

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“Food caches or rafts are both under and over the water, you can see them sticking up, but mostly they’re stashing edible branches and leaves underwater and under the ice, so that in winter they can dive under and nibble the winter away,”Their food can include everything from willow and aspen to cottonwood and maple. By keeping food underwater, beavers can keep it out of sight from above ground predators such as coyotes and wolves.