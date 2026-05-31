Understanding the Notch on the Oura Ring 4: A Guide to Proper Positioning and Charging

Learn about the purpose and benefits of the notch on the Oura Ring 4, including its role in accurate data collection, tactile cue, and charging alignment. Discover how to position the notch for optimal results and how it differs from older models like the Oura Ring 3.

The Oura Ring 4 boasts a classy, elegant design, but some models feature a small notch or dimple that runs vertically on one side. This notch serves a specific purpose - it aids in the accurate capture of data by positioning the sensors properly on the finger.

The sensors, including photoplethysmography (PPG), temperature, and accelerometer, need to be positioned correctly to detect changes in the absorption of light, temperature rhythms, and movement. The notch on the Oura Ring is essentially telling you where the bottom of the ring is and what side should not be visible from the top of your hand. This is especially important for models like the Oura Ring 4 that have recessed sensors.

The notch also serves as a tactile cue, allowing you to feel for it on the underside of your finger. If you wear the ring on your index, middle, or ring finger, you can use your thumb to feel for the notch or rotate the ring if it's too snugly fit. The notch is also a handy guide for charging, as it shows you how to align the ring with the charging dock or case.

Interestingly, the new charging case does not have a notch, but the notch still helps with alignment. The notch is especially useful for the Oura Ring 4 since sensors on the underside are flush within the housing and visible all around, making it challenging to know the right position for the most accurate tracking. With older models like the Oura Ring 3, it's essential to feel for that pill-shaped notch since it doesn't have Smart Sensing.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage edition has a flat top that makes it easier to position, negating the need for a notch. While they can rotate on your finger, a notch like the one on certain Oura Rings helps ensure tracking is just as accurate. For the best results from the biomonitoring function, you should place the notch on the underside of your finger.

This is especially important for models like the Oura Ring 4 that have recessed sensors and don't emit bright, visible LED lights. Conversely, it's also not as strictly necessary for this new model since it has Smart Sensing with more than double the signal pathways compared to the Oura Ring 3.

This means that, even if the ring shifts around on your finger while you fidget or sleep, it can still accurately and continuously track data, reducing instances of gaps in measurements caused by ring movement. No matter which Oura Ring you have, though, proper positioning is the best way to ensure the most accurate data collection possible. And this notch also serves as a tactile cue.

If you wear the ring on your index, middle, or ring finger, the three best fingers to wear a smart ring on for the best blood flow measurement, you should be able to reach your thumb over and feel for the notch. If you don't feel it on the underside, you can use your thumb to rotate the ring. If it's too snugly fit to do so, use your other hand to reposition.

The notch on the Oura Ring is also a handy guide for charging. It can otherwise be a chore to figure out how to fit a smart ring properly onto the charging dock or into the case. This notch shows you how to align the ring immediately. With the Oura Ring 4, you'll notice a matching notch on the charging dock that indicates how to place the ring.

Simply align the notch on the ring with the notch on the dock. Interestingly, the new charging case, which works with the Oura Ring 4 and, does not have the notch. But the notch still helps with alignment - just remember that you need to position it at the front of the charger.

The notch is especially useful for the Oura Ring 4 since sensors on the underside are flush within the housing and visible all around, so it's challenging to know the right position for the most accurate tracking. With older models like the, it's important to feel for that pill-shaped notch since that smart ring doesn't have Smart Sensing.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage edition has a flat top that makes it easier to position, negating the need for a notch. While they can rotate on your finger, a notch like the one on certain Oura Rings helps ensure tracking is just as accurate. For the best results from the biomonitoring function, you should place the little notch that you see on an Oura Ring on the underside of your finger.

This is essentially telling you this is where the bottom of the ring is and what side should not be visible from the top of your hand. This is especially important for models like the Oura Ring 4 that have recessed sensors and that don't emit bright, visible LED lights you can see (and can be pretty distracting) as it's measuring.

Conversely, it's also not as strictly necessary for this new model since it has something called Smart Sensing with more than double the signal pathways compared to the Oura Ring 3. This means that, even if the ring shifts around on your finger while you fidget or sleep, it can still accurately and continuously track data, reducing instances of gaps in measurements caused by ring movement.

No matter which Oura Ring you have, though, proper positioning is the best way to ensure the most accurate data collection possible. And this notch also serves as a tactile cue. If you wear the ring on your index, middle, or ring finger, the three best fingers to wear a smart ring on for the best blood flow measurement, you should be able to reach your thumb over and feel for the notch.

If you don't feel it on the underside, you can use your thumb to rotate the ring. If it's too snugly fit to do so, use your other hand to reposition. The notch on the Oura Ring is also a handy guide for charging. It can otherwise be a chore to figure out how to fit a smart ring properly onto the charging dock or into the case.

This notch shows you how to align the ring immediately. With the Oura Ring 4, you'll notice a matching notch on the charging dock that indicates how to place the ring. Simply align the notch on the ring with the notch on the dock. Interestingly, the new charging case, which works with the Oura Ring 4 and, does not have the notch.

But the notch still helps with alignment - just remember that you need to position it at the front of the charger. The notch is especially useful for the Oura Ring 4 since sensors on the underside are flush within the housing and visible all around, so it's challenging to know the right position for the most accurate tracking. With older models like the, it's important to feel for that pill-shaped notch since that smart ring doesn't have Smart Sensing.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage edition has a flat top that makes it easier to position, negating the need for a notch. While they can rotate on your finger, a notch like the one on certain Oura Rings helps ensure tracking is just as accurate





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Oura Ring 4 Notch Proper Positioning Charging Alignment Smart Sensing Biomonitoring Function Accurate Data Collection

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