Understanding the 5G+ Icon on Your Phone: Faster Speeds, Better Performance

Learn what the 5G+ icon means on your phone, how it compares to regular 5G, and why it offers faster, more reliable connections. Discover the technology behind AT&T's 5G+ network and where you can experience it.

When you are out and about, browsing on your phone, you might notice a peculiar 5G+ icon appearing on your status bar. This icon is a cause for celebration because it indicates you are connected to a much faster iteration of 5G that operates on a standalone 5G infrastructure.

Specifically in the United States, seeing the 5G+ icon means you are in an area where AT&T's mmWave spectrum is available, providing significantly better connections than regular 5G. While standard 5G download speeds top out at around 1 Gbps, 5G+ can reach up to 3 Gbps. The plus version is also much more stable, even during peak hours when networks are congested. Initially, 5G deployment relied heavily on existing 4G LTE infrastructure.

This approach worked in a pinch but significantly capped the performance of the newer network technology. Things have evolved since then, and AT&T now claims its mid-band 5G+ service covers over 300 million people.

However, to experience these speeds, you need to be in specific locations because 5G+ uses higher frequency bands that have shorter range. The range of mmWave can be as little as a few hundred meters, and it struggles with obstacles like buildings and trees. Mid-band 5G+ offers a compromise: better range than mmWave but still not as extensive as low-band 5G. In short, yes, 5G+ is much faster and more reliable.

It is currently the best mobile connection available, at least until future technologies like 6G emerge. Because it relies on a standalone architecture, 5G+ offers higher throughput and lower latency than regular 5G, which helps ensure network stability and predictability. While actual connection speed depends on coverage and network load, 5G+ can be two to three times faster than older 5G variants. Whereas regular 5G struggles to reach 1 Gbps download speeds, 5G+ can exceed 3 Gbps.

Similarly, upload speeds and latency see significant improvements. To see the 5G+ icon, you need a compatible device with a built-in mmWave antenna, and you must be in an area with 5G+ coverage.

However, remember that 5G+ mid-band networks have a relatively short range, requiring you to be closer to the cell tower. On the other hand, standard low-band 5G offers superior range and penetration through walls, making it ideal for broad coverage. The two technologies complement each other: low-band 5G ensures a baseline connection over large areas, while 5G+ provides blazing speeds in dense urban centers, stadiums, and other high-traffic locations.

If you notice the 5G+ icon on your phone, consider marking the spot for future reference-it is a sweet spot for connectivity. This technology is not just about speed; it enables new applications like augmented reality, real-time gaming, and high-definition video streaming without buffering. As carriers continue to expand their 5G+ footprints, more users will have access to these enhanced capabilities.

The evolution from 4G to 5G to 5G+ marks a significant leap in mobile communications, promising to transform how we work, play, and connect. With AT&T investing heavily in this infrastructure, the future of mobile internet looks brighter than ever





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