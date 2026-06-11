Understanding Preschool Options in Los Angeles County

This guide is meant to help you figure out your preschool options for your 2- to 4-year-olds – and how to determine the best program for your family. Preschools are a subset of childcare that are more structured programs primarily serving children 3 to 4 years old. They typically provide a curriculum-based program — often incorporating play — on what the California Department of Education recommends. Despite the options, nearly half of young Californians do not receive childcare on a regular basis — 10 or more hours per week — according to a report. Systemic barriers make it difficult for many families — especially communities of color from low-income backgrounds — to access affordable, reliable and high-quality childcare. However, California is making transitional kindergarten available to all 4-year-olds. Some teachers are making the switch from private preschools to transitional kindergarten. Others come from upper grades. Many are needed. Early childhood educator Shannon Huston has worked at both public and private programs. She is currently the Director of Family & Child Care Provider Services at Pathways LA, a local R&R serving the Downtown and West Hollywood areas. Based on her professional experience, Huston recommends state or federally funded preschool programs.

In Los Angeles County alone, there are about 9,000 licensed early care and education providers. This guide is meant to help you figure out your preschool options for your 2- to 4-year-olds – and how to determine the best program for your family.

Preschools are a subset of childcare that are more structured programs primarily serving children 3 to 4 years old. They typically provide a curriculum-based program — often incorporating play — on what the California Department of Education recommends. Despite the options, nearly half of young Californians do not receive childcare on a regular basis — 10 or more hours per week — according to a report.

Systemic barriers make it difficult for many families — especially communities of color from low-income backgrounds — to access affordable, reliable and high-quality childcare. However, California is making transitional kindergarten available to all 4-year-olds. Some teachers are making the switch from private preschools to transitional kindergarten. Others come from upper grades.

Many are needed. Early childhood educator Shannon Huston has worked at both public and private programs. She is currently the Director of Family & Child Care Provider Services at Pathways LA, a local R&R serving the Downtown and West Hollywood areas. Based on her professional experience, Huston recommends state or federally funded preschool programs





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Los Angeles County Preschool Curriculum-Based Program California Department Of Education Transition Kindergarten Early Childhood Educator Family Childcare Homes Commercial Spaces Quality State Or Federally Funded Preschool Programs

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