Understanding Ozempic Arms: The Aesthetic Cost of Rapid Weight Loss

Medical experts explain the phenomenon of Ozempic arms, where rapid fat loss from GLP-1 drugs leads to sagging skin and loss of elasticity in the upper limbs.

The medical community is witnessing a new phenomenon termed Ozempic arms, a byproduct of the rapid weight loss associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

While these medications have become global sensations for their ability to suppress appetite and facilitate significant weight reduction, they bring along a set of aesthetic challenges that many users find difficult to manage. According to Dr Ross Perry, the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, the sudden disappearance of subcutaneous fat can lead to a visible loss of volume and elasticity in the upper limbs.

This process results in skin that appears loose, crepey, or prematurely aged, often creating a hanging effect that is colloquially known as the batwing appearance. The issue arises because the body does not lose fat uniformly; it draws from various reservoirs, including the upper arms, where a layer of fat typically provides essential firmness and structure. From a biological perspective, the skin's ability to snap back after significant volume loss depends heavily on collagen and elastin.

As individuals age, particularly those over the age of 35, the production of these critical proteins naturally declines. When fat is shed at an accelerated pace, the skin cannot keep up with the shrinking volume underneath, leading to thinner-looking arms, more prominent veins, and increased wrinkling around the tricep area. Dr Perry notes that several factors can exacerbate this condition, including genetics, previous sun damage, hormonal changes during menopause, and poor hydration levels.

Furthermore, a lack of underlying muscle mass can make the sagging more pronounced, as there is nothing to support the skin once the fat is gone. This phenomenon is not unique to the arms; it follows a similar pattern to Ozempic face, where the facial features appear gaunt and sagging due to the loss of facial fat pads. Public fascination with this trend has grown as observers point to various celebrities who have experienced dramatic weight transformations.

Figures such as Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Kelly Osbourne have been mentioned in public discourse, with fans noting a change in the appearance of their upper arms. While these individuals may not have publicly confirmed the use of semaglutide, their physical changes mirror the clinical descriptions of rapid weight loss side effects. It is important to understand that this effect is not a direct chemical reaction to the medication itself damaging the skin.

Instead, as Dr Emma Goulding explains, it is a consequence of the speed of weight loss. Whether the weight is lost through pharmaceutical intervention, extreme dieting, or bariatric surgery, the result is the same: the supportive fat beneath the skin vanishes faster than the skin can adapt.

In addition to Ozempic arms, other terms have entered the lexicon, such as Ozempic feet and Ozempic butt, all describing the sagging skin that occurs when body fat is reduced drastically. This creates a paradoxical situation where a person may achieve their goal weight but find that their skin looks older than the rest of their body.

To mitigate these effects, medical professionals suggest maintaining a focus on muscle preservation through strength training and ensuring a nutrient-dense diet to support skin health. However, for many, the loss of structural volume is irreversible without surgical intervention. As these blockbuster drugs continue to be prescribed in record numbers, the conversation is shifting from the miracle of weight loss to the long-term aesthetic and physiological costs of changing one's body composition so rapidly





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ozempic Arms GLP-1 Medications Skin Elasticity Rapid Weight Loss Medical Aesthetics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hindu statesman to lead invocations at 3 Utah meetings as part of effort to foster understandingTim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Read more »

Understanding Referred Pain: Why You Feel Discomfort in Unexpected AreasExplore the fascinating phenomenon of referred pain, where pain is felt in one part of the body but originates from another. Learn how issues like headaches, arm pain, and 'brain freeze' are linked to this neurological quirk, and understand when it's crucial to seek medical advice for long-lasting discomfort.

Read more »

Ozempic Arms: The Unforgiving Side Effect of Rapid Weight LossDr Ross Perry of Cosmedics Skin Clinic has explained the phenomenon of 'Ozempic arms', a side effect of rapid weight loss caused by medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The upper limbs can lose volume and elasticity, leading to sagging skin, visible veins, wrinkling, and a loss of tone around the tricep area.

Read more »

Beyond Ozempic Face: The Rise of Ozempic Arms and the Reality of Rapid Weight LossMedical experts explain the phenomenon of Ozempic arms, where rapid fat loss leads to sagging skin and a premature aged appearance in the upper limbs.

Read more »