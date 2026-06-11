Understanding Offside in Soccer: Rules, Penalties, and Timing

Offside is a crucial rule in soccer that aims to prevent attacking players from gaining an unfair advantage near the opponent's goal. This article explains the concept of offside, its rules, penalties, and timing, using information from the IFAB Laws of the Game and an adidas soccer explainer.

A player can be in an offside position without actually committing an offside offense. Offside is a rule in soccer meant to stop attacking players from gaining an unfair advantage near the opponent's goal.

In soccer, a player is in an offside position if they are in the opponent's half and closer to the opponent's goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent when the ball is played by a teammate. According to the Laws of the Game, it is not an offense simply to be in an offside position. The player is only penalized if they become involved in active play.

The easiest way to think about offside is that an attacking player cannot wait behind the defense near the goal and then receive a pass from a teammate. For a player to be in an offside position, they usually have to be ahead of the second-last defender when the ball is played. Offside is judged at the moment the ball is played or touched by a teammate.

Interfering with play by playing or touching the ball or gaining an advantage after the ball rebounds, deflects, or is deliberately saved can result in an offside call. When offside is called, the defending team is awarded an indirect free kick from the place where the offside offense occurred. An attacker can run behind the defense, but they have to time the run so they are not in an offside position when the ball is played by a teammate





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