Understanding How Batteries Fail and Making Them Safer

The key to building safer batteries lies in understanding how they fail. Researchers have several methods to analyze battery failure, one of which is using an ‘ISC-D’ trigger cell that can trigger an internal short circuit to study how cells react to internal triggers. By doing so, they can design specific thermal management strategies to mitigate battery system failures caused by microscopic manufacturing defects, such as thermal runaway.

NLR Senior Energy Storage Engineer Matthew Keyser holds a sheet of copper discs, one of the metals that comprise the internal short-circuit device recently recognized by NASA’s 2025 Invention of the Year Award.

Weeks ago, four NASA astronauts completed a pioneering journey around the moon, and lithium-ion batteries on Artemis II played an important role in powering various communications, navigation, propulsion, and thermal systems. Making sure these batteries were up for the mission is a challenge the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) has spent more than a decade collaborating with NASA to address.

As it turns out, part of the solution for safer batteries was learning how to make them fail... on purpose. NASA recently awarded NLR researchers and industry partner KULR Technology Group the 2025 Invention of the Year for an innovation that enables scientists to implant an ‘The ISC-D’ trigger cells are our preferred method of conducting our battery test campaigns for all our manned missions.





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Battery Safety Thermal Runaway Manufacturing Defects Understanding Battery Failure ISC-D Trigger Cell

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