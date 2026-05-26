Understanding Gen Z Slang: What It Really Means

Gen Z slang is evolving at rapid speed, with phrases like 'neek', 'NPC' and 'delulu' becoming increasingly common. According to London-based psychotherapist Marygrace Anderson, these seemingly trivial phrases can reveal a great deal about one's emotional state. She explains that modern slang can reflect anxiety, identity struggles, emotional masking, fear of rejection, social pressure and an increasing pressure to fit in online or gain validation from peers.

If you have recently noted your grandchildren use the terms 'neek', 'NPC' or 'delulu' in conversation and felt utterly lost, you are certainly not alone.

While we'd all like to be down with the kids, Gen Z language is evolving at rapid speed thanks to the likes of TikTok, gaming culture and social media trends. And, according to London-based psychotherapist Marygrace Anderson, not only are these seemingly trivial phrases often hard to understand, but they can also tell us a great deal about one's emotional state.

The certified psychotherapist and founder of MG Hypnosis told the Daily Mail that 'modern slang reveals much more than communication trends'.

'It can reflect anxiety, identity struggles, emotional masking, fear of rejection, social pressure and an increasing pressure to fit in online or gain validation from peers,' she explained. 'So, in many ways, Gen Z slang has become a subconscious coping mechanism. And while some phrases are harmless fun or part of young culture, others can subtly shape confidence, self-worth and even emotional wellbeing





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Gen Z Slang Marygrace Anderson Psychotherapist MG Hypnosis Emotional State Anxiety Identity Struggles Emotional Masking Fear Of Rejection Social Pressure Pressure To Fit In Subconscious Coping Mechanism Harmless Fun Part Of Young Culture Subtly Shape Confidence Self-Worth Emotional Wellbeing

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The Hidden Meanings Behind Gen Z SlangWhat does it mean when your grandkids use 'neek', 'NPC', or 'delulu'? According to an expert, these seemingly trivial Gen Z phrases can reveal a great deal about one's emotional state, including anxiety, identity struggles, and feelings of social pressure and disconnection.

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