Understanding Emotional Dysregulation and Its Impact on Relationships

Emotional dysregulation, often seen in individuals with BPD symptoms, can cause them to recall events differently, leading to accusations of lying and strained relationships. This article explores how emotions override cognitive processing, using a relatable example of family conflict over a car purchase. It offers strategies for both the individual and their loved ones to improve communication and validation, highlighting the importance of emotional regulation skills and dialectical behavior therapy.

Individuals with significant emotional dysregulation often recall events differently than those around them. When they state their version, others frequently accuse them of lying or making things up.

Emotional dysregulation, commonly associated with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) symptoms, alters the way experiences are processed. This often leads to misunderstandings and damaged relationships. Healthy understanding relies on both cognitive and emotional factors. Cognitive data comes from perception and logical thought, while emotional dysregulation causes individuals to process situations primarily through their feelings.

This can lead to errors, as emotions become dominant over rational thought. Consider a typical example: Penny, who exhibits BPD symptoms, asks her father about buying her a car for her 21st birthday. She interprets his ambiguous comments as a firm promise, feeling excitement and exuberance. When her father later clarifies he did not promise anything, Penny experiences intense disappointment.

Her black-and-white thinking makes her believe that since they are not car shopping immediately, she will not get a car, and she cannot distinguish between what she hoped for and what was actually said. This roller-coaster of emotions, driven by the dominance of feeling over cognition, leads her to tell her mother that her father broke his promise. The father then calls Penny a liar, resulting in conflict that taints family gatherings.

Such repeated exchanges compromise relationships and threaten family cohesion. Improving this situation requires both Penny and her parents to adopt new strategies. Penny must learn to regulate her emotions so she can understand her environment before reacting, rather than relying on raw emotion. Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is often recommended for developing these skills.

Meanwhile, her parents should avoid arguing about the factual details of conversations and instead focus on the underlying meaning. They should use emotional validation, acknowledging Penny's feelings-"We know you really want a car and feel disappointed"-before clarifying their own position-"We are still exploring how we might afford a safe car for you.

" This approach addresses the emotion-dominant world of someone with emotional dysregulation and can reduce conflict. The author is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Katonah, NY, and an Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry. Psychology Today's Self Tests offer insights into personality traits like outgoingness, introversion, narcissism, and perfectionism, helping readers explore questions about themselves





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emotional Dysregulation Borderline Personality Disorder BPD Relationships Validation Dialectical Behavior Therapy DBT Black-And-White Thinking Family Conflict Psychology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's how Trump's memo of understanding with Iran compares to the Obama nuclear dealThe Obama-era Iran deal was packed with technical details and specific requirements limiting, but not shutting down, Iran's nuclear program. President Trump's new agreement is more of a framework, and it's not final yet.

Read more »

US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Draws Scrutiny Over Vague Terms and Regional ImplicationsCritics raise concerns over the ambiguous language in the newly released US-Iran memorandum, particularly its provisions on Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and future US policy, which could lead to misunderstandings and regional instability.

Read more »

Why Smartphones Don't Need Fans: Understanding Passive Cooling SystemsSmartphones have advanced cooling systems that efficiently dissipate heat without the need for fans. These systems include passive cooling, liquid cooling, and secondary control measures like throttling. These features make smartphones more reliable and durable, allowing them to withstand the rigors of daily use.

Read more »

U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed at Versailles Amid Regional TensionsPresident Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran at the Palace of Versailles, outlining a framework for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations to permanently end military operations, including in Lebanon. The agreement also addresses sanctions relief, naval blockades, and mutual respect for sovereignty. The signing follows the G7 summit and includes provisions for U.S. force withdrawal and Iranian commitments to ensure safe commercial passage.

Read more »