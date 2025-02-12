Understanding Cookies and Your Privacy on Our Website

This article explains the different types of cookies used on our website, their purposes, and how you can manage your cookie preferences.

When you visit any website, it may store or retrieve information on your browser, primarily in the form of cookies. This information can relate to you, your preferences, or your device and is generally used to ensure the website functions as expected. While the data doesn't usually directly identify you, it can contribute to a more personalized web experience. \Recognizing your right to privacy, you have the option to decline certain types of cookies.

Clicking on the various category headings will provide further details and allow you to modify our default settings. However, blocking specific cookie types might affect your interaction with the website and the services we offer. \We utilize cookies to deliver the intended features and user experience of the website. These cookies assist us in remembering user preferences. Additionally, we employ cookies to enable our security measures and identify activities that breach our policies, helping us prevent spam. Cookies are also used to verify your account and personalize your experience, keeping you logged in as you navigate between website pages. \Furthermore, we use cookies to gather information about website usage and generate reports on website usage statistics. This data aids in improving our services by allowing us to count visits, page views, traffic sources, and gain a deeper understanding of how you and other users interact with our website, identifying areas for enhancement. We also incorporate cookies from various social media services integrated into our website, enabling you to share our content with your friends and networks. These cookies can track your browser across other websites, potentially influencing the content and messages you encounter on those platforms. \Finally, we, along with our advertising partners, may collect information using cookies to display more relevant advertisements on our website and other internet sites. These cookies also help measure the effectiveness of advertising on our website





