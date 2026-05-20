Understanding Chia Seeds: Myths vs. Facts on Nutritional Powerhouse

Discover the truth about chia seeds, including their nutritional value, the importance of preparation, and the hype surrounding them.

Packed with fibre, protein, and anti-inflammatory fatty acids, chia seeds have become a familiar sight on breakfast tables among the health-conscious. The tiny black-and-white grains now crop up everywhere from smoothies and puddings to overnight oats, encouraged by celebrity fans including Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Duchess of Sussex.

Nutrition experts say they do offer genuine health benefits. Rich in fibre, omega-3 fats, and key minerals, chia seeds can support digestion, help control appetite, and may assist in maintaining a healthy weight.

However, some fans of the grain may be overloading on fibre, leading to uncomfortable consequences, and treating chia seeds as a nutritional cure-all





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