Understanding Car Dashboard Warning Lights: What They Mean and Their Cost Implications

The severity of a problem is indicated by the colour of a dashboard symbol. If you have an icon shining green, white or blue, then you’re in the clear, as these lights show on the dashboard merely to tell the driver things are working correctly, or that a feature – such as the headlight main beam – is in use. But if it’s a warning light that’s amber or red, you could have more cause for concern. The RAC says red typically indicates a potentially dangerous issue – and drivers must stop the car as soon as it is safe to do so and have it checked over by a qualified mechanic. Amber icons tend to highlight when something needs to be investigated, but not quite as urgently.

You’re on your way to a crucial meeting or important family event when a worrying warning light flashes up on the dashboard. It could be nothing, or it may be a nightmare in the making.

Many of us don’t know how to tell the difference. With more than 50 different warning symbols in our cars, you might get an alert for something as simple as not closing the boot properly, but you could also get one triggered by an impending catastrophic engine failure. To help you understand what your dashboard lights mean and the potential cost implications of something bad, we enlisted the help of Carly, a car diagnostic equipment specialist.

It reviewed 8.5 million diagnostic checks over the past six months and shared exclusive data with the Daily Mail and This is Money on the most frequently recorded fault codes that prompt the lights and the potential cost of repairs on the average car. Below we reveal its findings, what warning lights mean and what to watch out for





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car Dashboard Warning Lights What They Mean Potential Cost Implications Engine Management Warning Light Airbag Warning Light Glow Plug Warning Light Diesel Particulate Filter Warning Light Oil Warning Light Battery Warning Light

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