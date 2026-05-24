Understanding Bipolar Disorder, Its Impact on Brain Health, and Preventive Measures

This news text explores the understanding of bipolar disorder, its impact on brain health, and preventive measures. It delves into the trigger for cortical thinning in bipolar disorder, the association between bipolar disorder and higher dementia risk, and the role of childhood trauma in cognitive impairment.

It was long believed that manic episodes straightforwardly caused structural and cognitive brain changes. However, evidence of these changes in never-symptomatic people with genetic risk for bipolar calls that into question.

Dementia risk is higher in people with bipolar, but it may be due to other factors like childhood trauma. Certain lifestyle choices and treatments protect cognitive health, prevent episodes, and reduce dementia risk. Based on scans of a fictional composite named Josie, we can consider what she might expect as she gets older and what protective measures she might take.

Josie is a 25-year-old single mother and a participant in a longitudinal research study on cortical thickness changes in the brains of people with genetic risk for bipolar diagnosis. Her cortical thickness in the first scan looked indistinguishable from the control group, but excess thinning was observed in frontal and temporal regions in the second scan, following her first manic episode. According to the framework, her cortical thinning was a result of her genetic risk and likely her childhood trauma.

Her recent trauma and other stress factors could exacerbate cognitive impairment, which would be a result of her underlying neurobiology, not bipolar disorder itself. Preventive measures include managing triggers, treating bipolar disorder promptly to prevent excessive mania, and addressing childhood trauma and ACEs. From neurodevelopmental and neuroprogressive standpoints, preventing episodes should be the most important measure in preventing dementia





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Bipolar Disorder Cortical Thinning Genetic Risk Preventive Measures Childhood Trauma

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