Understanding and Supporting Introverted Kids

This article explores the unique needs of introverted children and offers practical advice for parents on how to nurture their development and help them thrive in a world that often prioritizes extroversion.

There is nothing wrong with quieter, introverted kids. Recognizing what makes them tick can help them confidently navigate an extroverted world, talkative and active. She is happiest climbing and swinging, and if she had six playdates in a weekend, it still wouldn’t be enough. My son, on the other hand, is more thoughtful and quiet. He spends a lot of time understanding a problem before trying to solve it. He is content to play with the same two kids every day at school.

But he’s just as happy to play alone, or play next to me while I do dishes or hammer away on my computer. Last summer, we took my daughter to overnight camp and stayed in a vacation rental nearby. Almost every morning, my son and I got up early and went to the beach, just us, to watch birds and look for shells. As he rooted around in the sand, as we meandered the early morning coastline, I could see how happy he was, how these low-key, contemplative outings completely filled his bucket in a way they never would his sister. I started to wonder: Am I meeting his need for slow moments? Am I meeting his need for quiet? I am more extroverted, a social butterfly with many groups of friends and a penchant for throwing a good party. But opposites attract, and my life is full of people who are more introverted, including my partner and one of my best friends. I get that these personality traits are a spectrum, and that, but the structure of society—and often childhood—is geared toward rewarding those of us who are louder, flashier, chattier, social, even asof people as introverts. Years ago, in an effort to be a better friend, co-worker and human, I decided to learn more. I picked up Susan Cain’s book an eye-opening treatise into the power and wisdom of the more introspective people around us. Her work clearly lays out why the professional world needs to pay attention to, and create workplace environments that also benefit, quieter people. But the book is mostly about adults. With my son in mind, I reached out to Susan. I wanted to know: “Are the rules different for kids? How do I best serve my little introvert?” I think the big overarching question is what does an introverted kid need that’s different from an extroverted one. How do we, as parents, give them what they need to be successful? There are so many questions in there! Number one, for children who are quieter and shy, there’s a difference between those two things. An introverted child is one who just kind of prefers less overwhelmingly stimulating environments, and often wants to socialize, but in quieter ways, like with one other kid at a time. A shy child might actually be very extroverted and enjoy the company of lots of kids in a kind of big, boisterous environment. But with shyness, it’s more about social anxiety and the fear of being judged, so the first thing is really to identify where the child’s quiet behavior comes from. Okay. I think with my kid, it’s definitely that he likes less stimulating environments. He takes a long time to warm up to new places just as much as new people. Yes, these kids have a longer runway. I’ll give you the example of a child learning to swim. Very often these kids will be tentative around the water for the first time. You don’t just want to throw them in the pool, which is sort of one school of parenting. But neither do you want to overprotect them. So maybe you go to the pool on a day where you know it’s going to be empty, and maybe the drill for that day is you encourage your child to dip one toe in the water, and then you celebrate and go for ice cream. And then you go back a few days later, and this time they’re in up to their knees, and you do it little by little from there. Eventually the child learns to swim, and you cannot tell the difference between that child and the one who leapt in right away. You’re letting them know that what they are feeling is normal, and that they can learn to manage these feelings and work through them. That makes sense. A big transition is the first day of school, or a new school. How do we help? One of my kid’s schools hosts playdates at the school playground to get the kids accustomed to the school itself. Yeah, so that’s getting together at a playground with a big noisy group of kids. If your kid wants to play, that’s fine, but if not, I would say identify other parents and kids that you think your child might get along with and arrange a solo playdate over the summer, there or somewhere else. Often for quieter kids the route to social life is through these bridge friends. It’s getting to know one person at a time. Kenneth Rubin and Andrea Thompson wrote a book called and it looks at this concern that kids who aren’t as social might have problems in their future lives.





