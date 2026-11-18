Underscores becomes the first out transgender woman to earn a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, joining a historic list of transgender nominees in the 2027 music awards.

Underscores has made history at the 2027 Grammy Awards by becoming the first out transgender woman to receive a nomination for Best New Artist. This milestone represents a significant shift in the recognition of transgender artists within the music industry's most prestigious awards ceremony. The nomination highlights the growing visibility and acceptance of transgender talent in contemporary popular music.

Historic Transgender Nominations in Grammy History

While Underscores holds the distinction of being the first out transgender woman nominated for Best New Artist, other transgender women have paved the way for this achievement in previous years. Artists such as SOPHIE, Kim Petras, Arca, Honey Dijon, Wendy Carlos, Jackie Shane, and Teddy Geiger have all received nominations across various categories over the decades. These predecessors created a foundation of recognition that Underscores now builds upon.

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In 2023, Kim Petras made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award. She secured the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Sam Smith on the hit song Unholy. This victory marked a pivotal moment in the ceremony's history, demonstrating that transgender artists could achieve the highest levels of industry acclaim.

Underscores Acknowledges Trailblazers and Support System

Upon receiving the news of her nomination, Underscores expressed profound gratitude to the transgender legends who opened doors for her. She specifically mentioned SOPHIE, a close friend who passed away two years prior. Underscores noted that SOPHIE had always believed this moment would happen for her, serving as a source of inspiration and confirmation throughout her career.

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Underscores also credited Madonna for her decades of fighting for LGBTQ rights, stating that she likely could not be where she is today without the icon's advocacy. Furthermore, she honored her mother, acknowledging that her support was crucial to her journey. Underscores revealed that she grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany and that her mother believed her when she said she was a girl. This maternal support was instrumental in helping her navigate her identity and pursue her music career.

Competitive Field and Other Notable Transgender Nominations

Underscores faces a highly competitive field for Best New Artist, which includes several other major acts. Among the other nominees is Geese's Emily Green, who is the first out trans woman nominated for multiple categories. Emily Green has received nominations for Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Rock Song. Her presence in multiple categories underscores the diverse representation of transgender artists across different genres this year.

The 2027 dance/electronic recording category also features a significant number of women, highlighting the genre's evolving landscape. Madonna's track I Feel So Free, Slayyyter's Crank, and Tinashe's Melatonin are all nominated alongside Underscores. They compete against fellow nominees Fred again.. for Lights Burn Dimmer and Tame Impala for My Old Ways. This concentration of female nominees in the dance/electronic category reflects broader shifts in the music production and performance sectors.

Dance/Electronic Category Sees Major Female Milestone

This year marks the first time since 2000 that four solo women acts have been nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The 2000 nominees included Gloria Estefan for Don't Let This Moment End, Jennifer Lopez for Waiting For Tonight, Donna Summer for I Will Go With You (Con te Partirò), Fatboy Slim for Praise You, and Cher for Believe. Cher won the award that year with Believe, setting a high bar for future nominees in the category.

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The recurrence of this milestone after more than two decades indicates a renewed emphasis on recognizing female contributions to electronic music. It also places Underscores in esteemed company, as she competes alongside established icons and emerging talents in a category known for its innovation and influence. The juxtaposition of these nominations underscores the current moment of transformation in the music industry, where historical barriers are being dismantled and new voices are taking center stage.

As the 2027 Grammy Awards approach, the focus remains on the artists who have broken barriers and the supporters who have made their success possible. Underscores' nomination is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective effort by transgender artists, allies, and families who have fought for visibility and equality. The ceremony will serve as a platform to celebrate these accomplishments and to highlight the ongoing progress in LGBTQ representation within the entertainment industry.

The impact of Underscores' nomination extends beyond the music charts, influencing cultural conversations about identity and acceptance. By standing on the shoulders of giants like SOPHIE and Kim Petras, and by acknowledging the crucial role of her mother and advocates like Madonna, Underscores embodies the intersection of personal history and professional triumph. Her journey from a quiet town in Germany to the global stage of the Grammys serves as an inspiring narrative for aspiring artists worldwide.

The competitive nature of the Best New Artist award ensures that Underscores will face strong opposition, but her historic nomination guarantees her place in Grammy history regardless of the final outcome. The recognition of transgender artists in major categories signifies a maturation of the music industry's values and a commitment to inclusivity. As fans and critics analyze the nominees, the legacy of these groundbreaking artists will undoubtedly shape the cultural discourse for years to come.