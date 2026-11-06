Underrated Week 9 NFL DFS GPP Plays: Raiders, Saints, and Jets

Discover the top five underrated Week 9 NFL DFS guaranteed prize pool plays for DraftKings and FanDuel, featuring strategic value picks at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

The primary focus for the Week 9 NFL DFS main slate centers on salary-saving quarterbacks and three high-scoring matchups that offer significant value for fantasy managers. With the majority of the field leaning heavily on the same low-salary quarterbacks, identifying players who can differentiate lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel becomes a critical strategy for success in guaranteed prize pool tournaments.

Raiders Quarterback Matchup Analysis

Kirk Cousins averages 21.3 FanDuel and DraftKings points per game this season, presenting a compelling option despite the Las Vegas Raiders being road underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers lead the league in rushing EPA allowed with a mark of negative 0.21, while simultaneously permitting high yardage totals to opposing passing attacks. This defensive profile suggests a potential shootout where Cousins is expected to throw the ball frequently to keep pace.

Also read FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 9

While there is inherent risk in Cousins potentially being benched for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza if the game score becomes insurmountable, the veteran signal-caller remains a viable starting point. Fantasy managers seeking differentiation at the quarterback position might also consider spending up on higher-priced options or utilizing alternative plays like Joe Milton and Geno Smith to avoid overcrowding their lineups.

Running Back Bounce-Back Opportunities

Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns recorded a season-low 5.9 FanDuel points and 6.9 DraftKings points in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting the stage for a prime bounce-back spot. The Cleveland Browns face a New Orleans Saints defense that coughs up the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to running backs, with a surplus of plus 7.8 points allowed. This statistical disparity makes Judkins an attractive target for managers looking to capitalize on a favorable matchup after a quiet previous outing.

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Blake Corum of the Los Angeles Rams continues to demonstrate consistent production, contributing double-digit points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in four straight games. Corum sees a closer split of the workload with Kyren Williams and faces a Washington Commanders defense that ranks 30th in rushing success rate allowed with a 48.0% rate since Week 5. With Matthew Stafford reportedly dealing with an elbow injury and the Commanders having multiple interior defenders sidelined, Corum should remain heavily involved in Week 9.

Wide Receiver Slot Advantages

Garrett Wilson has been ruled out for the New York Jets in Week 9, which paves the way for both Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr to receive increased target volume. Although Mitchell is a solid option on both sites, Omar Cooper Jr holds a superior matchup on paper against the Kansas City Chiefs defense. Cooper leads the Jets in slot rate at 64.4 percent this season, exploiting a specific vulnerability in the Chiefs secondary.

The Kansas City Chiefs allow the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot wide receivers, with a surplus of plus 3.3 points. In contrast, they permit the fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to outside wide receivers, indicating a minus 6.4 advantage for the defense against perimeter threats. Cooper has joined an exclusive group of players, becoming the only one to achieve a specific statistical feat twice, highlighting his unique role in the offensive scheme.

Tight End Value and Popularity

Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions may not appear undervalued by name alone, but he offers strategic value amidst a crowded tight end field. George Kittle, Greg Dulcich, Travis Kelce, and Tyler Warren are shaping up to be the most popular tight end plays in NFL DFS this week, creating congestion at the position. Managers seeking to differentiate their lineups should look for alternatives that still produce points against favorable defenses.

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LaPorta faces a Miami Dolphins defense that is giving up the eighth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to tight ends, with a surplus of plus 1.5 points allowed. By targeting a player who is less popular than the elite names but plays against a soft matchup, fantasy managers can secure production without paying a premium for the most obvious choices available on the slate.