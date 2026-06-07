Underrated Target Emerges for Kings Amid Domantas Sabonis Trade Rumors

The Sacramento Kings could target this Phoenix Suns guard in a potential Domantas Sabonis trade.

Dec 22, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis reacts after getting hit in the face during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

| Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images The Sacramento Kings are expected to shake things up this offseason, and three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is already at the forefront of trade rumors.reports that Sabonis is expected to be available this offseason, and while this does not come as a surprise, it certainly makes us think about how serious the franchise is about "The Kings' former All-Star center is another name ... that league executives are projecting to be made available once again as part of this summer's trade landscape. Sacramento is known to be looking to shed some significant salary if it can this offseason and seems likely to field more interest in Sabonis than other veterans," Fischer wrote on Saturday.

Of course, first, the Kings need to find a viable suitor for Sabonis to actually get a deal done. One team that could realistically make a push for the 30-year-old big man is the Phoenix Suns, who have an intriguing player they could offer in return: Jalen Green.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images The Suns should be looking for a frontcourt upgrade this summer, and will likely be willing to part with Green in the process.

While the 24-year-old guard has shown promise, he does not seem to have much of a future playing alongside Devin Booker in Phoenix. Swapping him for a star center seems like a logical move, but why would the Kings do it? Green was viewed as a promising rising star with the Houston Rockets, but lacked consistency through his first four seasons.

Of course, he was ultimately traded to Phoenix in a Kevin Durant-centered blockbuster, but he played just 32 games in his debut season with the Suns due to injuries. In his last season in Houston, Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while appearing in all 82 games for the second straight year. Green is undoubtedly an impressive offensive talent, but his inefficiency has been a concern.

In that 2024-25 season, he shot 42.3% from the field and a career-high 35.4% from beyond the arc. In the right situation and with improved efficiency, Green could be a great second option for a team's offense. The Kings could be in a position to take that chance on him, especially if it means getting off Sabonis's contract.

Sabonis is still owed about $94.1 million over the last two years of his contract, while Green is owed $72.3 million over the next two years, including a player option for the 2027-28 season. Financially, both teams can afford a one-for-one swap between the two players, but it is uncertain how each team Of course, this trade only makes sense if the Kings are also able to part with Zach LaVine, as having both of those offensive-minded, off-ball guards would be redundant.

Still, Green is a younger, cheaper, and more promising option for the Kings, giving them a few reasons to at least think about acquiring the high-flying Suns guard. , who takes pride on the defensive side of the ball with the promise of being Sacramento's franchise point guard, the Kings could roll out an intriguing starting lineup next season: Flemings, Green, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Maxime Raynaud. Is that a playoff-contending team?

Probably not, but it is a great way to kick off the early stages of their rebuild. And, worst-case scenario, their books are freed up by the 2028 offseason, with only Murray in Sacramento on a long-term contract. The Kings are unlikely to find a trade for Sabonis this offseason that pleases everyone, so swapping him for a young guard who is sure to make a difference could be one of the preferred scenarios.





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