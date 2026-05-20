Underrated Sci-Fi Gems on Netflix

The article highlights several underrated sci-fi shows and movies on Netflix, focusing on Terminator Zero, an anime that combines elements of both the Terminator and Ghost in the Shell franchises, as well as Stranger Things, which depicts a town with a secret government lab serving as a portal to an alternate dimension. The description also contains quiz-like questions about various sci-fi TV shows and concepts.

Some of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time can be found on Netflix , including Stranger Things and Black Mirror. However, looking beyond the shows that are most well-known to the public, there’s also a variety of underrated gems from this genre that can be found on the streamer.

Among them is an anime that acts as an effective blend of Terminator and Ghost in the Shell. In August 2024, Netflix released the eight-part Terminator Zero, the first Terminator TV show since Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles aired in the late 2000s. This time around, the franchise entered the anime realm to tell a story unconnected to the Connor family.

Terminator Zero also stood out for being set in Japan rather than the United States, giving the franchise some much-needed international flavor





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Sci-Fi Anime Terminator Ghost In The Shell Netflix Underrated Gems

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