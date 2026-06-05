Underrated Router Brands to Compete with Netgear

If you're looking for an alternative to Netgear's premium Wi-Fi routers, you're in luck. There are several underrated router brands that can compete with the best and most modern products from Netgear.

If you're looking for an alternative to Netgear 's premium Wi-Fi routers, you're in luck. There are several underrated router brands that can compete with the best and most modern products from Netgear .

One of these brands is Ubiquiti, which markets its products towards businesses and 'prosumers.

' Its UniFi products are industry-leading hardware that can provide future-proof Wi-Fi 7 capability. However, it's worth noting that Ubiquiti's products can be quite expensive, with some models starting at $279. Another brand worth considering is Zyxel, which has a range of products that can compete with Netgear. Its 5G-compatible routers are great at providing versatility, but the FWA510 model is excessively premium and hard to recommend.

On the other hand, Zyxel's wireless access points are solid Wi-Fi 7 access points at an affordable cost. Linksys is another established name in the router industry that sometimes gets overshadowed by other brands.

However, it produces a noteworthy Wi-Fi 6 router that sits at a 4.5-star customer rating and is only $40. GL.iNet is also one of the most underrated router brands, despite being a relatively unknown name in the U.S. Users on Reddit have described their products as 'phenomenal routers' and praised their connection speed and range.

GL.iNet routers can compete with Netgear in both innovation and price, and its Slate 7 model acts as a Wi-Fi 7 hotspot that can be used anywhere and configured on the fly with an on-device touch screen





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netgear Wi-Fi Routers Ubiquiti Zyxel Linksys GL.Inet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Gosling & Natalie Portman's Underrated Gem Is Leaving Netflix SoonAn acclaimed romantic drama featuring Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman is leaving Netflix soon, giving subscribers limited time to catch it.

Read more »

Predicting Duke Basketball's Biggest Surprise Breakouts Next SeasonThese Blue Devils might be a little underrated heading into next season.

Read more »

Mitchell Trubisky Being Underrated in Backup QB Rankings as Will Levis, Hendon Hooker DisappointThe Tennessee Titans will have a new backup quarterback once again in 2025. Last year, journeyman Brandon Allen was the backup to Cam Ward. However, the team cl

Read more »

Maximizing Your Wi-Fi Experience: A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing the Right RouterDiscover the key features to consider when selecting a new Wi-Fi router, from LAN ports and router apps to quality of service and security features. Learn how to make an informed decision that caters to your specific needs and provides the best value for your money.

Read more »