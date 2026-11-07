Five Reboot and Remake Films That Are Underrated and Deserve More Credit

An analysis of 20th Century Fox productions including RoboCop, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Tomb Raider, and Ghostbusters. These reboots often defy critical consensus by offering unique cinematic merit.

The landscape of modern cinema is frequently dominated by discussions regarding remakes and reboots, often casting a negative shadow over these productions. While many such films are dismissed as unoriginal cash-grabs, several stand out for their unique charm and ability to introduce beloved franchises to new audiences. This analysis examines five specific reboot or remake projects that, despite mixed receptions, deserve more favorable consideration when evaluated on their own cinematic merits.

The 2014 reboot of the RoboCop franchise, produced by 20th Century Fox, represents a significant attempt to reintroduce the iconic cyborg law enforcement officer to a contemporary audience. Joel Kinnaman headlines the film as the titular cyborg officer, leading an impressive supporting ensemble that includes Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Jackie Earle Haley, Abbie Cornish, Jay Baruchel, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Also read Surprising Reboots: TV Series That Defied Low Expectations

Directed by Joseph Verhoeven, the film replaces the practical effects that characterized the 1987 Paul Verhoeven classic with sleek, modern visuals designed to bring the narrative into the new millennium. While the film certainly does not surpass the subtle satire and gratuitous violence of the original, it successfully breathes new life into the franchise. The movie remains widely dismissed as inferior, yet it possesses a distinct identity that is often overshadowed by its predecessor.

Many horror enthusiasts remember the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as the catalyst for the horror remake boom of the 2000s and 2010s. Produced by Michael Bay, the film served as a direct remake of Tobe Hooper's iconic 1974 original, bringing a classic piece of horror cinema to a new generation thirty years after the initial release.

Advertisement

The remake delivers a considerable amount more gore than the source material, trading the gritty charm of Hooper's movie for a more visceral experience. Although it fails to inspire the same stomach-churning feeling as the original, it remains a surprisingly effective slasher film despite its lack of originality. Critics and fans often dismiss the film on principle, arguing there was no reason to remake a perfect original, but it offers a compelling entry point for new viewers.

After previous entries in the Friday the 13th franchise had seemingly exhausted Jason Voorhees' potential by taking him to Manhattan, Hell, and outer space, the 2009 reboot aimed to reset the series entirely. The film starred Jared Padalecki as a young man searching for his missing sister, who enlists the help of a group staying at a cabin on the shore of Crystal Lake.

This reboot combines elements from several previous movies to bring the story back to its roots while delivering a memorable slasher experience. Although it received poor critical reception for adding nothing new to the genre, it serves as an accessible addition for new fans. The film successfully revitalizes the franchise by stripping away decades of complex canon and focusing on core horror fundamentals.

In 2018, 20th Century Fox released Tomb Raider, a film that rebooted a previous film franchise while attempting to adapt a beloved series of video games for the big screen for the second time. Alicia Vikander stars as the iconic heroine Lara Croft, delivering a slightly grittier and more grounded take on the character than the previous Angelina Jolie-led movies.

Advertisement

The film narrowly scraped financial success and received mixed reviews, yet it is criminally underrated for its understanding of what the adaptation needed to be. Vikander's performance is excellent, and the movie successfully combines the spirit of action, archaeology, and the supernatural that made the video games popular. The planned sequel fell through, leading many to forget the film, but it remains a strong standalone entry for fans of the genre.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot introduced a new take on the beloved franchise, tapping into an inherent sense of nostalgia while utilizing modern superhero movie tropes. Many appreciated the attempt to bring the characters back to screens, though the film's changes to character designs and story elements to streamline canon proved divisive for long-time followers.

Underrated by critics and audiences alike, the film struggled against the power of rose-tinted nostalgia goggles that many viewers wore when approaching the material. Despite the backlash, the reboot offered a fresh perspective on the iconic Power Rangers team. It remains a significant cultural moment in the evolution of franchise reboots, demonstrating the challenges of balancing legacy with innovation in modern Hollywood cinema.