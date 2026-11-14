Underrated Period Dramas: The White Queen, Shakespeare TV, Borgia, and The Pillars

Discover four acclaimed period dramas that offer unique historical perspectives, from the Wars of the Roses to the Vatican, featuring stellar casts and high audience ratings.

The landscape of period television drama is often saturated with repetitive narratives, yet several exceptional series break the mold by offering distinct historical perspectives and complex character studies. These standout productions have earned high audience ratings and critical acclaim, proving that viewers are eager for fresh storytelling within the historical genre.

The White Queen Historical Dynamics

The White Queen centers on the Wars of the Roses, a fierce conflict dividing England between the Houses of York and Lancaster. The narrative begins when Elizabeth Woodville, played by Rebecca Ferguson, secretly marries King Edward IV, portrayed by Max Irons. This union creates immediate tension among families already desperate for power. Elizabeth shares the spotlight with Margaret Beaufort, played by Amanda Hale, and Anne Neville, played by Faye Marsay. These women actively manipulate political situations rather than passively reacting to decisions made by kings and husbands.

Also read Why Emma Stones Netflix Sci-Fi Series Maniac Remains Her Underrated Gem

Shakespearean Television Adaptations

Another notable series adapts historical plays by William Shakespeare, following different generations of the English monarchy. The story starts with the fall of Richard II, played by Ben Whishaw, and the rise of Henry IV, played by Jeremy Irons. The first part focuses on Henry Bolingbroke challenging his cousin Richard II to take the throne. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Julie Walters, Michael Gambon, Tom Sturridge, Sally Hawkins, and Benedict Cumberbatch. While the language requires attention, the production is widely regarded as a worthwhile investment for history enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Vatican Politics in The Borgias

Set during the transition from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, The Borgias follows Rodrigo Borgia, played by John Doman, as he becomes Pope Alexander VI. He uses his position to ensure his family gains significant power. His children Cesare, played by Mark Ryder, Juan, played by Stanley Weber, and Lucrezia, played by Isolda Dychauk, become entangled in politics. They deal with rivalries and make choices that do not always align with their father's interests. The series highlights corruption, murders, and alliances within the Vatican, receiving positive audience reviews despite mixed critic opinions.

Medieval England and Social Struggles

The Pillars of the Earth takes place in 12th-century England following the death of King Henry I. A succession battle erupts between Empress Matilda and Stephen of Blois. The series introduces Tom Builder, played by Rufus Sewell, a mason dreaming of building a cathedral in Kingsbridge. He becomes involved in the interests of nobles and religious figures competing for regional influence. This narrative explores how political fights affect those with no control over the kingdom's future, offering a rare perspective on the lower classes in period dramas.