Fantasy DFS Week 10: Underrated Plays Bryce Young Geno Smith Jordyn Tyson Charbonnet Corum

Discover top undervalued NFL DFS GPP picks for Week 10. Analyze salary advantages and matchup data for Bryce Young, Jordyn Tyson, and Blake Corum on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Fantasy sports enthusiasts analyzing the Week 10 DFS main slate are currently fixated on high-profile matchups, particularly the San Francisco 49ers facing the Dallas Cowboys. While stacking the 49ers is the most popular strategy on DraftKings and FanDuel, creating a differentiating lineup for Guaranteed Prize Pool contests requires targeting undervalued assets. The following analysis identifies five specific players who offer significant salary relief and favorable matchup data for the upcoming slate.

Bryce Young, the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, presents a compelling value play against the New Orleans Saints defense. Young operates on the opposite side of the field from Josh Allen and Tyler Shough, who are expected to draw heavy ownership. Young is rated as a superior option on DraftKings than on FanDuel due to salary efficiency. The Panthers quarterback faces a Saints defense that ranks 22nd in dropback EPA with a metric of 0.13 and 23rd in dropback success rate allowed at 48.3 percent, creating a favorable environment for aerial attacks.

Also read FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 10

The New York Jets are positioned as decent-sized home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a dynamic that historically generates increased passing volume. Geno Smith has demonstrated solid performance metrics despite the team carrying a 2-7 record. Smith has recorded the 14th-best success rate at 47.1 percent and the fifth-highest completion percentage over expected at +4.2 percent among qualified quarterbacks. The Bills defense offers a viable matchup, ranking 16th in dropback EPA at 0.07 and 22nd in dropback success rate allowed at 47.7 percent.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has emerged as the clear featured back following a shift in backfield usage during Week 9. Charbonnet led the team with 37 snaps, 13 routes run, 16 rushing attempts, and 77 rushing yards. In contrast, rookie Jadarian Price logged 24 snaps, 8 routes, 9 rushes, and 24 yards. For Week 10, Charbonnet is projected to carry the load against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that ranks 23rd in rushing EPA at -0.07 and 24th in rushing success rate allowed at 42.2 percent.

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Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has established a pattern of high fantasy output that justifies roster inclusion. Corum has scored double-digit points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in five consecutive games while scoring a touchdown in every contest. His salary has not drastically altered despite this increased role, providing consistent value. Corum and Kyren Williams are expected to share offensive responsibilities against the Arizona Cardinals, with the coaching staff deploying wide receivers in various formations to keep defenses off balance.

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made his NFL debut in Week 9 with an efficient performance against the Cleveland Browns. Tyson caught four of his five targets for 30 yards while playing 18 snaps and running 16 routes. Head coach Kellen Moore has indicated that the rookie wideout will receive expanded playing time in the near future. Tyson offers substantial salary savings on FanDuel, allowing managers to differentiate their lineups from stacks featuring Chris Olave and Tyler Shough.

Building a winning DFS lineup for Week 10 requires balancing popular high-owned players with these undervalued alternatives. The data highlights specific defensive weaknesses in New Orleans, Buffalo, Las Vegas, and Arizona that these selected players can exploit. Bryce Young, Geno Smith, Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum, and Jordyn Tyson each provide distinct advantages in terms of salary cap management and projected statistical output. Managers who integrate these players effectively can optimize their roster construction for guaranteed prize pool contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.