Underrated K-Dramas That Deserve More Recognition

A look at four near-perfect Korean dramas that were overlooked despite their tight writing, mature themes, and standout performances.

With hundreds of K-dramas hitting the market each year, it is easy for even the best to fall through the cracks. Streaming services have optimized the traditional K-drama format into a shorter, more streamlined version of the same type, but that does not mean that shows with many filler episodes or longer paths to conclusion are not equally good.

In fact, many K-dramas are flawless, with tight writing, mature themes, and a clear vision from start to finish, yet they are rarely mentioned alongside the most famous names like Goblin or Crash Landing on You. From a fractured time-traveling romance to a heartbreaking revenge story, these are the near-perfect Korean dramas that no one remembers or discusses anymore.

One such gem is The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), an emotionally charged melodrama with career-best performances from Seo In-guk and Jung So-min. The drama has received critical acclaim for its masterful pacing and shocking twists, often being dubbed a masterclass in building tension and delivering an unforgettable ending. Based on a hit Japanese drama, the plot follows Kim Moo-young, a mysterious brewery assistant with no memory of his past, who meets Yoo Jin-kang, a warm-hearted advertising designer.

As their romance blossoms, Jin-kang's detective brother becomes convinced Moo-young is a killer, turning the fairy tale into a tense psychological thriller. Its tragic, fatalistic nature has kept it from mainstream audiences seeking happy endings, but it remains a hidden gem for fans of dark, passionate romance. Another overlooked masterpiece is Nine: Nine Time Travels (2013), one of the first truly well-made dramas that felt like a high-budget thriller.

The show employs its high-concept premise of time travel to create genuine moral dilemmas and heartbreaking outcomes. It follows Park Sun-woo, a news anchor devastated by his brother's death, who receives nine magical incense sticks that transport him 20 years back in time. As he attempts to save his brother, he triggers a terrifying butterfly effect that threatens his existence.

This drama won Best Drama at the tvN10 Awards and was a watershed moment for Korean dramas, but newer K-drama fans who started watching after 2016 are mostly unaware of it. Chicago Typewriter (2017) is a love letter to Korean independence fighters and bookworms, expertly combining a modern rom-com with a tragic historical epic. It follows Han Se-joo, a reclusive bestselling author suffering from writer's block, who discovers a mysterious antique typewriter and a ghost from the 1930s.

Together with his superfan Jeon Seol, they uncover their past lives as resistance fighters during Japan's occupation of Korea, united by love, friendship, and betrayal. Despite its flawless chemistry and stunning cinematography, the show was overshadowed by bigger hits and its niche title failed to convey its emotional depth.

Finally, Misty (2018) is a gritty mystery thriller featuring the most glamorous and morally ambiguous anti-heroine in K-drama history. It dominated ratings and continues to score high on IMDb and MyDramaList, yet it is rarely discussed today. These four dramas represent the near-perfect storytelling that deserves far more recognition





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