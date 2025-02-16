Underrated Horror Gems of the 2000s

This article explores some of the hidden gems of the 2000s horror genre, highlighting films that deserve more recognition. It delves into psychological thrillers, supernatural ghost stories, and techno-horror masterpieces, showcasing the diverse range of quality horror films produced during that decade.

The 2000s were an underrated decade for horror movies, laden with many hidden gems that still don't get enough recognition as the classics they are to this day. Many long-running horror franchises, like the Saw films or the Final Destination series, got their start in the 2000s, kicking off entirely new subgenres of scary movie.

But for every wildly successful chiller to release during the turn of the century, a handful of other just as brilliant films have been sadly left overlooked in the modern day. The 2000s were more than just recycled horror sequel ideas and borderline snuff films. The genre actually had a shockingly wide range of niche horror premises, from supernatural psychological thrillers to straightforward slashers. In fact, it could be argued that the reason so many great horror films from the decade have gone relatively unseen is because of the sheer variety in quality the time period had to offer, drowning out all but the most recognizable or critically-acclaimed spooky fare. One example of this is 2001's Frailty, directed by and starring Bill Paxton. Paxton, known for roles in disaster movies like Titanic and Twister, delves into the psychological thriller genre with Frailty. The film centers on a pair of brothers tasked by their father with committing horrific murders in the name of divine intervention. Paxton and co-star Matthew McConaughey deliver compelling performances, keeping the audience on edge as the film slowly unravels their story. The tale's ambiguity regarding whether the violence stems from deep-set psychosis or genuine supernatural phenomena is a captivating hook. The final twist reveal brings the messy tale to a satisfying conclusion for those willing to delve into this relatively unheard-of religious thriller.Another standout from the 2000s is the 2001 Japanese horror film Pulse. While Gore Verbinski's 2002 remake of another Japanese horror classic, The Ring, might be considered one of the greatest horror movies of the decade, Pulse deserves equal recognition. Pulse is a techno-horror masterpiece that weaponizes the nascent internet, telling the story of malevolent spirits spreading through gruesome images online. The narrative is split between two storylines that eventually converge, exploring themes of depression, social isolation, and the dangers of technology that resonate even more strongly today. It's a shame the American remake five years later failed to capture the same sense of slow-burn dread as the original.





