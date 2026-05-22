Underneath: A Horror Film for the Auditory

With its tight budget and creative storytelling, Beneath has caught the attention of moviegoers, making it a standout horror film of the year. Nina Kiris compelling performance as Evy, a paranormal skeptic, and Undertone's innovative sound design set this film apart from others in the genre. Experience the suspense and horror that audiences are talking about.

While movies in general demand massive budgets and A-list stars to reach a broad audience, horror productions that rely solely on the story's ability to instill dread often find success with limited resources or even independent filmmakers.

A24, in particular, has shown this dynamic by cultivating a distribution model that prioritizes inventive and low-cost storytelling. Their upcoming horror film, 'Underneath,' directed by Ian Tuason, is set to release on June 26th on HBO Max. Based on a $500,000 budget, the film grossed $21 million worldwide, making it one of the strongest return-on-investment stories of the year.

Nina Kiri's performance as Evy, a paranormal skeptic, and the film's exploration of audio-driven horror through a podcast framework have garnered critical acclaim. Undertone's focus on sound design adds an extra layer of discomfort and engagement, making 'Underneath' a movie best experienced in a quiet environment





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Horror Limited Resources Return-On-Investment Independent Filmmakers Podcast Audio-Driven Horror

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