Underground Voices: The Irish Lesbian Helpline That Changed History

A new documentary chronicles the groundbreaking 1979 Irish lesbian helpline network, revealing how a community forged connection through simple phone calls amidst societal hostility. Through archival footage, reenactments, and interviews, the film honors the volunteers' legacy and explores intergenerational queer history.

In 1979, a small community of Irish lesbians established a network of underground telephone helplines to provide a lifeline for people experiencing isolation, abuse and profound loneliness.

At that time, homosexuality faced intense social and legal hostility in a conservative Ireland. This hidden history is brought to light in a new documentary film, which blends archival material, dramatized sequences with actors, and intimate interviews with the original helpline volunteers. The resulting cinematic mix is both moving and joyful, celebrating community, connection, and the simple yet profound power of listening.

The film's director discusses how personal motivation stemmed from noticing that this history was absent from school books, prompting her to document these women as heroes who paved the way for future generations. She frames the project around the COVID-19 pandemic, a period of isolation that echoed the loneliness many callers felt, and highlights the iconic landline telephone as a symbol of that era's limited but vital means of connection.

Volunteers often had to seek privacy in telephone boxes, fearing being overheard. A key challenge in making the film was the lack of conventional archives for queer history, leading the director to involve younger queer actors who learned the stories firsthand, creating an intergenerational transmission of knowledge and resilience. The director sees herself as a mediator between generations, emphasizing that knowing the struggles of the past builds confidence for the future and combats lingering shame.

Through countless phone calls to elderly women during lockdowns, she gathered their testimonies, weaving a narrative that honors the past while inspiring present and future activism. The film ultimately argues that examining history is essential to shaping a more inclusive present and future





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LGBTQ+ History Social Justice Irish Lesbians Helpline Underground Network 1979 Queer History Documentary Phone Counseling Isolation Community Archival Intergenerational Landline Social Change LGBTQ+ Ireland

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