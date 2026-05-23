Underage Marriage and Poverty in Afghanistan: A Devastating Cycle

Underage marriage in Afghanistan is on the rise, driven by deepening poverty that leaves families with no other option but to sell their daughters to older men for financial gain. As a result, millions of girls are forced into underage marriages, leaving them vulnerable to extreme violence and abuse. The article sheds light on the heartbreaking stories of children, like Parwana Malik, who are sold by their families to older men for survival, and the struggles faced by their parents in providing food and shelter.

Parwana Malik was just nine years old when her father sold her as a bride to a man in his 50s, desperate to find enough money to feed his family.

The boy she was sold to, named Qorban, called her 'old'. As tears streamed down her father's face, Abdul Malik pleaded with him to show mercy to his little girl, warning him of the responsibility he now held. The story highlights the horrific reality of underage marriage in Afghanistan, where even newborn babies are sometimes sold for a dowry, leaving many girls trapped





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Afghan Girls Child Marriage Poverty Underage Marriage Violence Against Women Economic Crisis Worse Humanitarian Crisis Torture Imprisonment

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