Regal Cinemas Screens Under the Skin on November 6 as Scarlett Johansson's Cult Classic Returns

Regal Cinemas screens the 2013 sci-fi thriller Under the Skin on November 6. Scarlett Johansson stars in this unsettling adaptation that redefines the genre.

Regal Cinemas has officially announced that Jonathan Glazer's controversial 2013 science-fiction thriller Under the Skin will return to theatrical distribution on November 6. This screening serves as the centerpiece of the theater chain's Classic Movie Week 1 lineup, offering audiences a rare opportunity to witness the film's unsettling visuals on the big screen once again. The event marks a significant moment for fans of auteur cinema, as the movie has remained largely available through streaming services and home media outlets for over a decade.

Scarlett Johansson delivers a career-defining performance in the film as an alien entity referred to in the credits simply as the Female. She disguises herself as a human woman to lure unsuspecting men across the vast, empty landscapes of Scotland. The character preys on these isolated individuals, leading them into a terrifying black void where they face a horrifying end. This role required Johansson to suppress traditional emotional cues, resulting in a detached and eerie presence that has unsettled audiences worldwide since its initial release.

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Directed and co-written by Jonathan Glazer, the film represents an unconventional adaptation of Michel Faber's 2000 novel of the same name. Glazer moved away from standard science-fiction explanations, focusing instead on atmosphere and visual storytelling. A key production technique involved the use of hidden cameras to capture genuine reactions from non-actor members of the public. This method gave several scenes a documentary-like authenticity that contrasts sharply with the film's supernatural plot.

Cinematographer Daniel Landin created a cold, observational visual style that supports the film's themes of isolation. The camera work emphasizes the desolate Scottish terrain, mirroring the protagonist's initial lack of connection to humanity. As the story progresses, the Female character gradually develops curiosity about the people she encounters. This shift transforms the narrative from a simple horror sequence into a disturbing exploration of identity, vulnerability, and the experience of becoming human.

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Despite its artistic acclaim, the film earned approximately $7.2 million against a reported budget of $13.3 million upon its initial release. Critics, however, recognized its merits, and it currently holds an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie joins other notable titles in the Classic Movie Week rotation, including Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Incendies, This Is England, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The November 6 screening provides a timely opportunity for new viewers to discover why this divisive thriller remains a subject of intense academic and fan discussion.

The decision to screen Under the Skin highlights Regal Cinemas' commitment to celebrating enduring films that have left a significant mark on pop culture. By showcasing such distinct and provocative works, the chain aims to attract cinephiles who appreciate the distinctive style of directors like Jonathan Glazer. The return to theatrical exhibition allows for a communal viewing experience that streaming cannot replicate, particularly for a film reliant on immersive sound design and visual scale.

Glazer's use of non-actors and hidden cameras remains one of the most discussed aspects of the production process. These techniques captured raw, unscripted interactions that lend a documentary-like quality to the narrative. The film challenges viewers to engage with its ambiguous morality and stark imagery without the comfort of traditional sci-fi tropes. This approach has cemented its status as a modern cult classic that demands attention and interpretation.

Scarlett Johansson's performance continues to be a focal point of critical analysis and audience fascination. Her ability to convey complex emotional shifts through minimal dialogue and expressive physicality is widely praised. The character's journey from detached predator to curious observer resonates with themes of alienation and empathy. Her work in the film stands in stark contrast to her blockbuster roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The Classic Movie Week lineup provides a curated selection of international and independent films that have influenced contemporary cinema. Under the Skin's inclusion alongside titles like The Handmaiden and Portrait of a Lady on Fire underscores the program's focus on bold storytelling. Cinema patrons can expect a screening environment that honors the artistic intent of these groundbreaking works. The November 6 date is now confirmed for this special retrospective event.

Audiences seeking to experience the film's unique atmosphere are encouraged to attend the screening before it returns to digital platforms. The theatrical run offers a chance to appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship involved in its production. From Daniel Landin's cinematography to Glazer's direction, every element contributes to the film's haunting power. This re-release serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of challenging and provocative cinema.