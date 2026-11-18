Jordan Addison's upcoming absence could force the Vikings to turn to another wide receiver for help.

Jordan Addison's upcoming absence could force the Vikings to turn to another wide receiver for help. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Vikings may have dropped 30 points on the rival Packers in Kirk Cousins's return last weekend, but that doesn't mean the Purple and Gold's offensive issues have been solved.

The wide receiver room still features more questions than answers, between Justin Jefferson's inconsistent usage,With a massive Sunday Night Football collision against the 49ers in the cards for Week 11, the Vikings will need all the help they can get from their wideouts. Although it's good to see JenningsIt's safe to say that Minnesota will need more bodies to step up against a San Francisco team averaging 31.2 points per game—second-best in the NFL.

Also read Jordan Addison Injury News Will Likely Impact This Vikings Trio the Most

With that in mind, don't be surprised if the Vikings turn to a practice-squad option that's flying under the radar.. Head coach Kevin O'Connell might want to go with more familiar faces at this stage of the season, though, which could lead them to turn to undrafted rookie WR Dillon Bell. Having just turned 23 earlier this month, Bell has been with Minnesota since April.

He signed as a UDFA after the 2026 NFL Draft and eventually fought his way onto the 53-man roster. That only lasted a day, though, as he was cut before being Jordan Addison's injury could open the door to the opportunity that Vikings WR Dillon Bell has been waiting for. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Bell has now had almost three months to develop and learn from the veterans and coaching staff around him.

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The Vikings clearly liked him enough to use a practice squad spot on him, and now it's time to see what he's made of—especially when the other options have proven to be futile. Odell Beckham Jr.'s best days are clearly behind him, as he's recorded zero catches in four games played between the Giants and Vikings.

Meanwhile, Jeshaun Jones only has a 32-yard catch in three appearances and has suited up just once since Week 5, as Minnesota has run out of elevations for him and would be forced to sign him to the 53-man roster. Given that Beckham is slow and Jones isn't worth the 53-man roster spot, there's no reason not to roll the dice on Bell, who only saw three special teams snaps in his lone appearance .

The preseason was a good indication of what he can do, catching seven of his 16 targets for 59 receiving yards and four first downs. Perhaps he could've been more productiveAny UDFA signed to the practice squad is bound to be viewed as a project, but eventually it's time to see if the patience was worth it.

That's the situation the Vikings currently find themselves in with Bell, who could see his first action since September because of Addison's absence. We already saw the positive impact that Cousins's presence had on Price, who tallied a career-high 49 receiving yards and his first-ever touchdown last weekend. Could the Cousins effect lead to similar success for Bell?

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Maybe, maybe not; however, the only way to find out will be for the Vikings to throw the rookie wide receiver into the fire this weekend.