Under fire, SLO City Manager Whitney McDonald resigning

By KAREN VELIE San Luis Obispo City Manager Whitney McDonald announced plans to resign between now and mid-January during a city council meeting on Tuesday. McDonald is hoping to pursue a career in…

San Luis Obispo City Manager Whitney McDonald announced plans to resign between now and mid-January during a city council meeting on Tuesday. McDonald is hoping to pursue a career in psycho therapy.

“After a lot of deep reflection, I have some bitter sweet news to convey,” McDonald said wiping tears from her face. “I made the difficult decision to pursue a new career and to resign as city manager. ” In 2023, the city hired McDonald for the assistant city manager position. A year later, the city council asked her to serve as city manager.

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During the past six months. McDonald has been under fire for allegedly violating laws and mismanagement. In 2025, the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury found that San Luis Obispo had failed to protect its residents from loud and ruckus parties hosted by Cal Poly State University students. In addition. the city also failed to enforce permit requirements for rowdy fraternities while it increased the cost of appealing those permits.

On June 13, 2025, the Grand Jury sent McDonald and Mayor Erica Stewart a copy of the report that included a lengthy list of recommendations and a warning that it was a violation of the law to share the report. Both McDonald and Stewart then shared the report.

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Even though the city has an ordinance making it unlawful for any person to willfully or negligently make “any noise which disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood or which causes any discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable person of normal sensitivity in the area,” the city has failed to fully enforce the law, according to the Grand Jury report. Multiple residents have voiced concerns that the city did not properly respond to the Grand Jury.

It was expected the incoming Grand Jury, which was seated on July 1, would reviewOn June 12, San Luis Obispo’s former chief building official filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and McDonald. Michael Loew’s suit describes a “sustained campaign to silence, punish, and ultimately force him out” after he refused to “participate in unlawful conduct.

” The city council plans to meet in closed session on Friday to develop a plan to fill the city manager position both in the short term and the long term. Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership.

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