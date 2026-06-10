Under Armour's Knockout Activation Steals Spotlight at Billboard Country Live 2026 with Parker McCollum Surprise

Fans lined up all day at Category 10 for Under Armour's Knockout activation, testing arm strength and accuracy for exclusive prizes. The highlight came with surprise signed merchandise from country star Parker McCollum, presented via video liner and during performances. The activation embodied the event's spirit of participation, community, and competition.

One of the most energetic fan moments at Billboard Country Live 2026 came courtesy of Under Armour 's Knockout activation at Category 10 . Throughout the day, attendees lined up to test their arm strength and accuracy, competing for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Inspired by the competitive spirit that defines both sports and country music, the experience challenged fans to take their best shot. The activation also spotlighted Under Armour's partnership with country superstar Parker McCollum, the brand's newest ambassador, whose presence was felt despite his absence from the event. A custom video liner played across venue screens, encouraging fans to participate and join in the fun.

The biggest reward of the night arrived as a surprise: signed merchandise from McCollum, awarded to fans from the stage during the stacked live performances, drawing huge reactions from the crowd. Set against the backdrop of Billboard Country Live's celebration of country music culture, community, and fandom, the Under Armour Knockout activation delivered exactly what fans crave: a chance to participate, compete, and walk away with a story to tell.

Echoing the themes highlighted throughout Billboard's coverage of the event-from the genre's deep connection to its audience to the communal atmosphere that filled Category 10 all weekend long-the activation transformed a simple challenge into a high-energy destination. By combining fan participation, exclusive rewards, and Parker McCollum's signature charisma, Under Armour created one of the weekend's standout experiences, blending sports and music in a way that resonated deeply with attendees





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Under Armour Billboard Country Live 2026 Parker Mccollum Knockout Activation Fan Engagement Country Music Category 10 Sports And Music Crossover

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