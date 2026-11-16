This town in Surrey offers local art galleries and international eats along with family-friendly escape rooms and cooking classes at Gordon Ramsay's academy.

When in London, let the city be your starting point and gateway to exploration. London is surrounded by places that are steeped in heritage and history, like Woking in Surrey.

The town is widely associated with author H.G. Wells, who briefly lived and wrote some of his most celebrated works here in the late 1800s. Over a century later, Woking is dominated by high-rise buildings and has transformed into a family-friendly destination that features a flourishing creative scene. Not to mention that it's an easy option for a London day trip.

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Woking is located about a 90-minute drive away from this metropolis or about a 30-minute train ride via the South Western Railway. , an ornate structure that dates back to 1889. Recognizable for its distinct white and green color palette, this is the first mosque in Britain, and yes, it is open to the public.

"Although the mosque itself is small, the architecture is striking and the acoustics inside are remarkable," wrote a previous visitor on. The Peace Garden, a manicured green space that honors Muslim soldiers who died in World War I and World War II, is nearby as well. While London has the West End, Woking is known for Woking Theatre, a venue hosting concerts, comedy shows, and musicals , and Yellow Stone, with Halal bites like chicken biryani and shawarma wraps. As visitors explore Woking, they will likely come across its eclectic public art, another cultural amenity offered at this destination. Works range from murals to sculptures, found throughout town on the.

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An example of the latter is The Martian, which stands on brick pavement, looming over Woking's urban scenery. Nestled on Chobham Road near Victoria Place, this steel piece by sculptor Michael Condron is a nod to "The War of the Worlds," the novel by former Woking resident H.G. Wells.

However, just like It seems that all roads lead to Victoria Place, which is part of Woking Town Centre. ArtHouse Galleries is one of the shops here, with a reviewer onwriting that it has a "Brilliant selection of paintings and sculptures, greeting cards and trinkets, from local artists at reasonable prices.

" Also on Chobham Road, just across from Victoria Place, is Lightbox Gallery. This space is a work of art in its own right and, according tochanges its exhibits every few months, though previous displays have centered on artists like Henri Matisse and other legendary names.

However, Lightbox Gallery is known to present exhibits that delve into Woking's history and highlight local artists. Stop by to view its latest lineup and have a treat at the on-site cafe, JG Kitchen Co., while you're at it . Plus, Lightbox Gallery is kid-friendly, frequently providing craft-making opportunities for youngsters, and is just one of many family-friendly sites in Woking.

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Whether you love architecture and art or are a parent looking to keep the kids busy, Woking has options. Families can take advantage of the town's interactive activities, where both adults and children can actively participate. Take, for instance, the Gordon Ramsay Academy at Victoria Place. This institution, founded by the renowned chef, offers "cook together" classes, where you and your child can bond as you do exactly that.

An instructor leads the charge, guiding you as you make pastries or dishes like beef wellington with your little one. Some classes, which can be booked, you and the kiddos have an hour to solve puzzles and other obstacles as you navigate a themed adventure of your choosing. Eight is the minimum age for this activity, though there is no age limit for the 90-minute City Hunt.

This provides a similar experience, but instead of an escape room, you'll be walking around Woking with a digital map and other tools as your guide.say that kids will enjoy wandering through Horsell Common, a nature preserve that's home to the Sand Pit, an area that was featured in "The War of the Worlds.

" The Woking Train Station is steps away from Victoria Place, meaning much of its attractions and offerings can be easily accessed upon arrival. If you're interested in additional family-friendly day trip ideas from London, the choices are endless and include