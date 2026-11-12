UFC Fighter Tommy McMillen Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose at Scottsdale Nightclub

Undefeated UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen was found unresponsive in a Scottsdale nightclub bathroom and hospitalized after officers administered Narcan. He is stable with no life-threatening conditions reported.

UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen was hospitalized Sunday after being found unresponsive in a nightclub bathroom in Scottsdale, Arizona. Police said officers administered Narcan after seeing a white powdery substance on the floor next to him.

The 28-year-old was found at Cake, a nightclub in the city's Old Town district. A police spokesperson said officers removed McMillen from the bathroom before giving him the overdose-reversal medication. Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a life-saving drug that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It can quickly restore consciousness and normal breathing in an emergency.

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Hospitalization and McMillen Health Status

After being transported to the hospital, McMillen appeared stable and did not show any life-threatening conditions, according to the police statement. No further update on his condition was immediately available. McMillen is 3-0 since debuting in the UFC in April. He has competed on Fight Night cards and most recently earned a unanimous decision over Marwan Rahiki in September.

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He won his first UFC fight in April against Manolo Zecchini with a first-round stoppage. In July, he defeated Alberto Morales with a third-round finish, continuing his unbeaten run. Before joining the UFC, McMillen built a 7-0 amateur record from 2016 to 2018. He went to the judges' scorecards only once during that amateur stretch.

Tommy Gun turned professional in 2019 and won his debut by first-round submission. That began an eight-fight run in which he finished every opponent inside the first round. He later earned a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series after winning a split decision. After collecting two more victories, he finally appeared on the show in 2025 and beat the formerly undefeated David Mgoyan by unanimous decision.

McMillen UFC Fight Record

That fight with Mgoyan saw McMillen go the distance for the first time since his amateur days. He quickly showed his finishing ability in his promotional debut, stopping Zecchini with strikes in the first round to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. McMillen is a teammate of former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. He trains alongside the former titleholder and has been part of the same camp during his rise.

In September at Noche UFC, McMillen handed Rahiki his first professional loss. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in his professional career and is considered a rising name in the featherweight division. The incident remains under review by local authorities. McMillen has not publicly commented on the hospitalization, and his team has not released a statement.