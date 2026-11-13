Undefeated UFC Fighter Rushed to Hospital After Club Incident

He was found unresponsive next to a white, powdery substance.

An undefeated featherweight UFC fighter was administered Narcan and rushed to a hospital from an Arizona nightclub, TMZ reports. Tommy McMillen, 28, was found unresponsive inside a bathroom next to a white, powdery substance at the nightclub Cake in Scottsdale on Sunday.

Narcan, a brand of naloxone, is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing. When he arrived at the hospital, he did not appear to have any life-threatening conditions. McMillen’s mixed martial arts record is 12-0. The Glendale, Arizona-based fighter is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April.

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He began fighting professionally in 2019 and secured a UFC contract after winning a split decision on Dana White’s Contender Series.

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“He’s doing good. He was training yesterday,” a source close to the cage fighter told Yahoo Sports journalist*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s