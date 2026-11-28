Utah rolled to a victory over the visiting Mountaineers and secured its third undefeated season in the modern era of college football

SALT LAKE CITY — With a simple flick of the wrist, Devon Dampier stepped up in the pocket and delivered a shot down the field.

Running down the field open was senior receiver Braden Pegan, who easily collected the deep toss and took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. The Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd chanted in unison"Heisman" as several fans held up signs that read the same thing.

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To that point in the game, Dampier had thrown four passing touchdowns and a season-high 326 yards on 14-of-17 passing en route to a dominant 45-7 lead with 14:50 left in the third quarter. The touchdown toss capped off a dominant night for Utah, who rolled to a 52-28 victory over the visiting Mountaineers and secured its third undefeated season in the modern era of college football — all in Morgan Scalley's first season as Utah's head coach.