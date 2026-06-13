Uncovering Hidden Gems in the Sci-Fi Genre

Discover some of the most captivating series in the sci-fi genre that have often been overlooked or simply missed by most sci-fi lovers. From anime series like Planetes to Norwegian series like Beforeigners, and Swedish series like Real Humans, these hidden gems offer thought-provoking and immersive stories that explore the complexities of human relationships and the consequences of technological advancements.

In a genre near overflowing with dystopian futures, time-bending experiments, and galaxy-spanning epics, it's easy for a few of them to get lost in the mainstream hype of it all.

Most dedicated fans of science fiction may think they've seen everything, but in truth, they've likely missed quite a few hidden gems. From shows cancelled far too soon to others that were just too ahead of their time during their run, the sci-fi genre's endless realm is packed full of underappreciated stories that do the same (and sometimes more) than most mainstream watches.

Shows like the one-season wonder FlashForward and even the stunningly brilliant anime series like Astra Lost in Space are both hidden gems that have often been overlooked or simply missed by most sci-fi lovers. Uncovered on this list are some of the most captivating series in the genre - stories that deserve to be seen by all sci-fi diehard fans.

'Planetes' (2003-2004) Planetes is a Japanese-animated series that most sci-fi fans - especially those not entrenched in the realm of anime - likely have never seen. The series is set in the year 2075 and follows Ai Tanabe (Ai Kakuma), a new recruit to a team of space debris collectors, and her more closed-off colleague, Hachirota Hachimaki Hoshino (Johnny Yong Bosch), as they chase their personal dreams and perform debris EVA missions.

Planetes has the special ability of making the mundane of humanity's day-to-day seem extremely compelling. The show doesn't feature big space battles or any alien creatures, but instead focuses on mankind's struggle, growth, and tenacity. Quite often, the show is lauded as the best in the sci-fi genre, but it is unfortunately frequently overlooked by Western sci-fi fans.

For those sci-fi diehards who haven't yet opened their world to the vast universe of anime, Planetes definitely stands as a solid opener - especially since popular dramas like The Expanse exist. The anime series continues to be an extremely thoughtful and grounded portrayal of human ambition and space travel far ahead of its time.

'Beforeigners' (2019-2021) This Norwegian series takes a fresh approach to the time-travel and buddy-cop trope sci-fi fans are used to. Beforeigners centers around people of past eras - from medieval Vikings and Stone Age folks, to 19th-century Victorians - who suddenly begin to appear in the present day. Beforeigners wields a brilliant sci-fi premise, which features multiple clashes of culture that lead to both poignant and darkly funny circumstances.

The series delivers an entertaining and truly captivating crime drama with a time-travel twist that explores heavy themes like integration, immigration, and identity. Despite its unique qualities, it's a series that stands criminally underrated. Many diehard science fiction fans have likely never seen the series due to its international status. This is a true misfortune, as Beforeigners is an excellent watch that skillfully blends speculative fiction social commentary with neo-noir mystery, making for an inventive sci-fi series.

'FlashForward' (2009-2010) FlashForward is a one-season sci-fi drama that wields an irresistible premise. The captivating series kicks off after every single person on earth blacks out for exactly 137 seconds, where they see visions of their life six months into the future. The story primarily focuses on Mark Benford (Joseph Fiennes), an FBI agent who, in his flashforward, saw clues to the cause of the global blackout. Wielding an intricately woven narrative, FlashForward delivers a great series for sci-fi fans.

Each episode is a new layer to the mystery and character connections, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Despite featuring relatable characters and a compelling sci-fi twist, FlashForward unfortunately fell victim to failing ratings, ending its single season on a heart-pounding cliffhanger. Fans of the sci-fi genre have likely skipped the series due to talk of its unresolved ending or have simply missed it due to the show being aired during a crowded TV season.

Despite its abrupt end, Flashforward is still 22 episodes long with an imaginative sci-fi plot worth diving into.

'Real Humans' (2012-2014) This Swedish series is one of the first to do societal change and artificial intelligence, years before shows like Humans and Westworld came on the scene. The series Äkta människor, or Real Humans, is set in an alternate-present Sweden, where human-like androids known as hubots have become common household commodities.

With an interwoven story that follows multiple perspectives, the series centers around a suburban family who find themselves with a hubot named Anita (Lisette Pagler), who is much more than she appears, and a group of rogue, self-aware hubots fighting for their freedom and identity. Real Humans effectively grounds its sci-fi concepts in everyday life by focusing on the personal stories of its characters.

The series takes a thought-provoking look at the implications of artificial intelligence on society, raising questions about the ethics of creating and treating robots as people, and what it means to be human. Each character's story is expertly woven into the larger narrative, creating a rich and immersive world that explores the complexities of human relationships and the consequences of technological advancements.

The show's portrayal of a world where humans and androids coexist is both fascinating and unsettling, making for a compelling watch that will keep viewers engaged and invested in the characters and their struggles





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