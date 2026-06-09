Uncovering Hidden Gems: Forgotten Fantasy Shows That Deserve Your Attention

Beyond the realm of popular fantasy TV shows like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there exists a treasure trove of overlooked series that deliver the same sense of wonder and imagination. These four forgotten fantasy shows, 'The 10th Kingdom,' 'Neverwhere,' 'Pushing Daisies,' and 'His Dark Materials,' deserve recognition for their start-to-finish excellence and unique storytelling.

Fantasy TV enthusiasts often find themselves captivated by the most prominent and lavish productions in the genre, such as Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding these heavyweights, many exceptional fantasy shows remain overlooked. Some of these hidden gems premiered before audiences fully embraced the fantasy TV genre, while others lacked the marketing clout of bigger franchises. Despite this, these underrated series offer the same sense of wonder and imagination that viewers appreciate in more popular titles. For those seeking to explore beyond the mainstream, here are four forgotten fantasy shows that deserve recognition for their start-to-finish excellence.

'The 10th Kingdom' (2000) is a family-friendly fantasy adventure that delves into what happens after the 'happily ever after. ' The miniseries follows young New Yorker Virginia Lewis (Kimberly Williams), whose life takes an extraordinary turn when a magical mirror transports her and her father, Tony Lewis (John Larroquette), into a realm composed of the Nine Kingdoms. Here, fairy tales continue beyond their original endings, and descendants of legendary characters rule over their own kingdoms.

When Prince Wendell (Daniel Lapaine), Snow White's grandson, is transformed into a dog by the Evil Queen (Dianne Wiest), Virginia becomes entangled in a quest that could determine the fate of the entire realm. The 10th Kingdom stands out as one of the most creative fantasy shows of the 2000s, cleverly reinterpreting fairy-tale mythology and weaving together characters, locations, and lore from classic stories into a world that feels both familiar and completely original.

This forgotten gem is a testament to the enduring charm of well-crafted fantasy storytelling.

'Neverwhere' (1996), created by Neil Gaiman, is a six-part BBC miniseries that transforms a simple premise into an imaginative fantasy world. The story follows Richard Mayhew (Gary Bakewell), an ordinary London businessman whose life changes forever after he helps an injured young woman named Door (Laura Fraser). This act of kindness traps Richard in London Below, a hidden realm that exists alongside modern-day London.

As Richard searches for a way home, he joins Door on a dangerous adventure while being pursued by the sinister assassins Mr. Croup (Hywel Bennett) and Mr. Vandemar (Clive Russell). Neverwhere shines in its worldbuilding, taking familiar London landmarks and transforming them into fantastical locations. Despite its modest budget, the show's compelling storytelling more than compensates for any technical limitations.

'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009) presents an absurd yet whimsical premise: pie-maker Ned (Lee Pace) has the extraordinary gift of bringing the dead back to life with a single touch. However, this ability comes with strict rules, and if Ned touches someone a second time, they die forever. If he leaves a revived person alive for more than a minute, someone else nearby must die in their place.

Chaos ensues when Ned starts helping private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) solve a murder and ends up resurrecting his childhood sweetheart, Charlotte 'Chuck' Charles (Anna Friel), whom he does not want to lose again. Pushing Daisies feels like a storybook come to life, with its colorful, elaborate sets and playful dialogue. The heartwarming love story between Ned and Chuck, who cannot physically touch each other without catastrophic consequences, is the most captivating aspect of the show.

Despite its cancellation, audiences still celebrate Pushing Daisies as a unique TV masterpiece that ended too soon.

'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022), based on Philip Pullman's acclaimed novels, begins with the story of Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary orphan living at Jordan College in an alternate version of Oxford. In this world, every human soul exists outside the body as an animal companion called a daemon. Lyra's life takes a dramatic turn when her best friend mysteriously disappears, and she sets out on a journey to find her.

As Lyra's adventure unfolds, she uncovers a sinister plot that threatens the balance of her world. With its richly imagined universe and thought-provoking themes, His Dark Materials is a captivating fantasy series that deserves a place among the genre's greats. Each of these overlooked fantasy shows offers a unique and engaging viewing experience, proving that there's more to the genre than just the most popular titles.

By exploring these hidden gems, fantasy TV enthusiasts can discover the depth and breadth of the genre's storytelling potential





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Fantasy TV Overlooked Shows The 10Th Kingdom Neverwhere Pushing Daisies His Dark Materials

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