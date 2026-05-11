Recent studies suggest that shoulder to shoulder fat is crucial to consider. Researchers propose that obesity diagnosis should involve waist circumference or waist-to-hip ratio in addition to BMI to provide a more nuanced view. A more accurate tool to evaluate healthcare risk and get the word out to those at risk. The new guidelines aim to tackle the spiral of rising obesity in Britain. Exceeded waist circumference of 10cm or a waist-to-height ratio where waist measurement is at least half of their height. To prevent, cut down on ultra-processed foods and maintain a low intake of calories for better weight management. Implement 160 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week ever to enjoy better health, weight control, and upper health status.

It's not news that being overweight is bad for our health. Recent studies now suggest adding waist size as an additional factor to diagnose obesity, expanding the number of people considered obese by nearly 60%.

The traditional BMI calculator may not be nuanced enough because fat storage varies massively and is crucial to consider. Large amounts of abdominal fat, especially 'invisible' visceral fat that develops around organs, can increase inflammation in the body and put individuals at a 11% higher risk of premature death. Current research proposes other raised measures – such as waist circumference or waist-to-hip ratio – to be considered as obesity indicators.

The new definition would consider someone with a BMI over 30 along with a waist-to-height ratio where their waist measurement is at least half of their height as obese. Obesity affects two-thirds of Britons and contributes to 13 types of cancer, costing the economy billions of pounds each year. Former studies have shown that a sedentary lifestyle and increased physical inactivity increase the risk of obesity





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Obesity BMI Fat Waist Size Inflammation Blood Pressure Heart Attack Stroke Cancer Sedentary Lifestyle Exercise Weight Control BMI Calculator Westto-Hip Ratio Bisect Injury

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